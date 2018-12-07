Bhairava Geetha movie review: Not a love story

Bhairava Geetha cast: Dhananjaya, Irra Morr

Bhairava Geetha director: Siddhartha Shankar

Bhairava Geetha rating: 1 star

Bhairava Geetha is directed by 23-year-old debutant Siddhartha Shankar. He deserves a pat on the back for making this tiresome movie look promising in the trailer. The tagline of the movie is ‘A love story’. After watching the movie, you realize how misleading the tagline was.

Like most of Ram Gopal Varma’s films, Bhairava Geetha also claims to be based on a true story. But the story strives to be a variation of Jayam (2002) and is presented through the bloodied filters that resemble the trademark style of RGV.

Bhairava Geetha is set in a village, where for a change the two rivals want to join forces, instead of trying to kill each other. As you may have guessed, one of the rival gang leaders has a beautiful daughter Geetha (Irra Mor), who is well-read and raised in an urban setting. But she is being forced to get married to a murderous womanizer of her native town, so her racist father (played by Raja Balwadi) can double his muscle strength.

Irra Mor plays a worn-out character of a rich girl falling for her father’s henchman Bhairava (Dhananjaya), for apparently no good reasons. And her love affair enrages her father who wants Bhairava dead. It is very hilarious how the writers and director chose to dramatize Raja Balwadi’s character’s hatred for the lower caste. He calls his servants all the mean things in the world right in front of them, but his men play deaf pretending that they did not hear their boss insulting their entire community.

Dhananjaya, who was impressive as the bad guy in blockbuster Tagaru, tries his best to energize dull scenes that seem to have been written while the writers were drunk.

Ram Gopal Varma is credited for writing the story and screenplay along with Ram Vamsi Krishna. The writers have used all the outdated tricks in the book to play up the cruelty of the upper caste landlords. It becomes darn simple for us to pick a side without questions. The bloodlust and the methods an over 6-foot villain, who is a caricature of the textbook bad guy, uses to kill his victims immediately makes him worthy of our hate. Given that the script doesn’t have enough substance to sustain an over two-long-hour narration, the filmmakers even blatantly indulge in the objectification of the female lead to titillate the audience.