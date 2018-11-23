Bhaiaji Superhit movie review: One of the worst films of 2018

Bhaiaji Superhit movie cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Bhaiaji Superhit movie director: Neerraj Pathak

Bhaiaji Superhit: Zero stars

Last week’s Mohalla Assi presented Sunny Deol as a ‘vidwaan’ (learned man). This week, Deol is back in Banaras as a ‘shaitaan’ (bad man). But because this is Bollywood and Deol is a hero, it is made clear that Dubeyji is nothing but a good-hearted don.

Bhaiaji Superhit is allegedly the story of a don who wants to be a film hero. To that end, a film director (Warsi) and a writer (Talpade), and a series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018.

One Deol is not enough. He gets to do a double role. The first one thunders and shouts, and makes puppy eyes at his wife (Zinta, who shows up on screen after a while, doing no favours to herself). The second squeaks and shakes his waist. Neither is worth looking at.

Warsi’s considerable talents are wasted. Why is this actor not being given any roles? Talpade plays a Bengali called Tarun Porno Ghosh, with an accent on the second name. Ahlawat, who had an impressive turn in Raazi, is made to sit around in Deol worship. And as if all this was not bad enough, Ms Patel shows up to shimmy and shake, and then look around to see what’s happening next. As do we.

On paper, this is not a bad bunch to be spending a couple of hours with. On screen, the whole thing is beyond terrible. Bollywood used to have the knack of making serviceable masala, with a bit of those sturdy tropes: action, comedy, romance.

It seems to have lost the plot.