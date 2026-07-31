Bhai Tera Star Hai movie review: Raghav Juyal film is a comedy with scant laughs

Bhai Tera Star Hai movie review: Bhai Tera Star Hai begins with promise. Mostly for what it’s not. It’s not a period film. It’s not propaganda. Phew.

A light-hearted caper, set in London, revolving around a set of individuals whose main job is to collect cash from another set of individuals is the kind of premise which makes you hope for some harmless fun, wrapped in smart lines, paced well enough so you don’t notice the run-time.

But all too soon, the film runs out of steam, and all you are left with is ricocheting randomness: character A up against character B, going round and round without direction, making it a comedy with scant laughs.