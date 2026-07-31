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Bhai Tera Star Hai movie review: Raghav Juyal film is a comedy with scant laughs
Bhai Tera Star Hai movie review: Raghav Juyal is let down by a gormless script which doesn’t know quite what to do with its ensemble after a point.
Bhai Tera Star Hai movie review: Bhai Tera Star Hai begins with promise. Mostly for what it’s not. It’s not a period film. It’s not propaganda. Phew.
A light-hearted caper, set in London, revolving around a set of individuals whose main job is to collect cash from another set of individuals is the kind of premise which makes you hope for some harmless fun, wrapped in smart lines, paced well enough so you don’t notice the run-time.
But all too soon, the film runs out of steam, and all you are left with is ricocheting randomness: character A up against character B, going round and round without direction, making it a comedy with scant laughs.
Struggling actor Ajay (Raghav Juyal; so meta ya, despite Kill and Bads Of Bollywood) has borrowed 10,000 pounds from bar owner Fatty (Sanjay Kapoor), who runs a shady betting business on the side while serving up pints of beer. It’s never made clear why the former needed the money in the first place, even if the entire film is spent in him trying to snaffle it from here, there and everywhere.
The rest of the characters have been handed out the same memo. JD (Vikalp Mehta) shadows Ajay as the latter goes about fruitlessly trying to make people cough up money. Dogging their steps are a pair of goofy paramedics, whose purpose is revealed later when JD gets shot with a gun wielded by a prepubescent young fellow. They come to the rescue, but how do you patch up a wound which never reveals any blood? Like who gets a bullet into the shoulder with nothing to show for it, with nary a tear or a hole?
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Then there’s the handsome Sid (Vivaan Bhatena) whose sole job is to bar-hop, along with a gorgeous girl (Barkha Singh) who has feelings for him, while he still yearns for his ex. An assortment of women (Tena Desae, Niharika NM, Parvathy Omanakuttan) show up one by one, all of whom feel as if they would have been much more fun if the film had revolved around just them, and not the clueless guys tumbling about the streets of London.
Raghav Juyal’s game trier with nifty dance moves is let down by a gormless script which doesn’t know quite what to do with its ensemble after a point. Sanjay Kapoor is seasoned enough to slide through the silliness. The always enjoyable Chandan Roy Sanyal comes on too late as a cop who ‘hates actors’. The efficient Niki Walia reminds you of a younger Kirron Kher in her persona of an irate Punjabi wife. The other women, all interesting faces without much to do, become indistinguishable from each other.
A character says to another: you’re not funny, so just stop it. Pretty much what you can say about the entire film.
Bhai Tera Star Hai movie cast: Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Vikalp Mehta, Vivaan Bhatena, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Niki Walia, Tena Desae, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal
Bhai Tera Star Hai movie director: Vivek B Agarwal
Bhai Tera Star Hai movie rating: 1.5 stars
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