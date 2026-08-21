Bethlehem Kudumba Unit review: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha lead a sweet, non-creepy age-gap rom-com

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Movie Review: One of the major issues plaguing our age-gap romance films is that they all carry an obvious trace of creepiness. They are mostly crafted to satisfy the male audience and their fantasies, or those who blindly adhere to patriarchal conventions. As a result, most of the male lead’s questionable actions in such movies are glossed over, sugar-coated, or overlooked, and even the visibly problematic aspects of the story are whitewashed with the nonsensical adage, “all is fair in love and war.”

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit revolves around a couple, Justin (Nivin Pauly) and Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), with a noticeable age difference between them. However, the brilliance of director Girish AD and co-writer Kiran Josey — joining forces after Premalu (2024) — is that we never feel any creepiness in the movie. That doesn’t mean Bethlehem Kudumba Unit sweeps the age-gap factor under the carpet and pretends it doesn’t exist. In fact, the maturity and clarity with which the subject has been handled is what, in my opinion, makes this romantic comedy absolutely heartwarming, endearing, and sweet.

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After selling their old house in Mundakayam, Ashley and her family relocate to a residential area in Karukutty, a more urban locality. Next door live Justin and his family, including his younger brother Joyal (Sangeeth Prathap). Justin is the neighbourhood’s trusted hand. Whether it’s arranging food for an event, as he runs a catering business, or getting gadgets fixed, he is the go-to person for pretty much everything. One could even say that he is the local superstar. And he is unmarried, despite having crossed Indian society’s “acceptable age” to settle down.

Ashley, who was heartbroken about leaving her native village, slowly starts building a new life in the new neighbourhood and gradually develops an affection for Justin. Although romance wasn’t on his list until then, mainly due to a past personal tragedy, he eventually falls in love with her. However, they have to keep their relationship a secret, as they know their families won’t agree to it easily. But one day, the secret slips out.

A refreshing, relatable rom-com

There is not a single dull moment in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit! It’s not that the movie lacks emotional moments; there are a few. However, even those scenes are crafted in such a delicate manner that they only stir one’s emotions and, at most, make the eyes well up slightly. Girish doesn’t aim to make people cry a river. He could have, but he doesn’t.

He is extremely clear about what he wants to achieve, and he never takes his eyes off the target. Girish’s sole aim with the film seems to be to ensure that a smile remains on each viewer’s face throughout and, even when the moments get a bit emotional, to give them hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I honestly can’t remember the last time I left a theatre feeling so heart-warmed, and I am sure that will be the case for many others.

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The biggest draw of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, like any other Girish movie, is its relatability. From start to finish, the romantic comedy feels like a breath of fresh air. Set in familiar surroundings, pretty much everything the movie depicts has either happened in our lives or we’ve seen happen in the life of someone we know, in one way or another. Whether it’s the marriage conversation aimed at Justin during a school reunion, Joyal’s “struggles” with amateur short filmmaking, or the hardships Justin and Ashley face in keeping their relationship a secret, the romantic comedy’s moments and plot points resonate easily.

One of the brilliances of Girish films is that they make us chuckle without trying desperately. His scripts rarely beg for a laugh or feature moments just to liven things up. As in Premalu, Girish and Kiran Josey have succeeded in extracting organic humour from existing, relevant situations here as well. The jokes aren’t on-the-nose or obvious one-liners; instead, they are woven into the dialogues and moments, making them inseparable from the story and drawing us further into the narrative.

These days, many filmmakers have developed a lazy habit of filling gaps in their scripts with popular memes without giving it much thought. A notable recent example is director Arun Anirudhan’s Athiradi (2026). Girish’s films, including Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, are a masterclass in showing how to integrate such elements neatly and effectively, without any of them coming across as artificial.

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The biggest draw of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is its relatability. (Credit: Instagram/@nivinpaulyactor) The biggest draw of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is its relatability. (Credit: Instagram/@nivinpaulyactor)

For instance, when he’s in the director’s chair, Joyal shouts “Ayyappa” instead of “action,” which is a reference to the social media laughingstock film Hero (2012). Bethlehem Kudumba Unit features several such references that only add to the film’s charm.

Although both are romantic comedies at their core, Girish’s treatment of the Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju starrer differs significantly from Premalu. Even though Mamitha is the female lead in both movies, there isn’t even a single shade of Premalu’s Reenu in Ashley, for which kudos to the actor and the makers.

As mentioned at the start, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit isn’t one of those creepy age-gap romance films where the hero psychologically manipulates a younger girl into falling for him while the makers slyly gloss over the grooming. The film never shows Justin doing anything to specifically attract her or win her heart. He simply exists as a sweetheart, living his life without disturbing anyone. As he later tells Joyal, Ashley fell in love with him because she felt he had a solid personality that no other man in the locality did.

Ashley is also not naive; she knows her feelings for him and everything around her, too. Theirs isn’t a love-at-first-sight. One of the reasons she falls for him is that he understands her and her likes better than anyone else, including her family. For instance, before revealing that the girls’ band she was once part of was called “Room 17,” Ashley asks Justin not to make fun of it. He not only doesn’t mock her, but genuinely appreciates the name and saves her contact under that name in his phone.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit builds the romance beautifully using such small, simple moments. That’s why, when they finally admit their love for each other, it becomes one of the most beautiful interval blocks in recent Malayalam cinema. It’s not presented as a revolutionary moment, but since love is inherently revolutionary, so is this one.

However, the movie doesn’t show everyone and everything as pitch-perfect. From Justin facing unfair marriage pressure from his family to Ashley’s mother emotionally blackmailing and manipulating her to sever her relationship with Justin, and her uncle, Alex (Vinay Forrt), adding fuel to the fire by pretending to be the family’s patriarch — since they all consider Ashley’s father to be an incapable man — Bethlehem Kudumba Unit subtly explores the different shades in the characters and locality well.

Although the movie’s climax is heartening, it could have been improved without everything coming across as overtly convenient. Yes, the conversations are cute and funny, but somehow they feel scripted rather than organic; and that’s the only instance I felt that way.

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A Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju magic!

There’s something in Nivin Pauly that none of his peers has: the ability to make us believe in and appreciate the beauty of little things. Only his movies (the good ones, obviously) and performances can do that. I am glad that Malayalam cinema has at least him in his generation, who doesn’t desperately try to be a “pan-India” star and churn out mindless star vehicles only to fail miserably. And I sincerely hope he never changes.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit proves that Mamitha Baiju looks best and delivers her finest performances in familiar settings and relatable appearances. Her portrayal of Ashley also made me realise how poor her makeup and presentation were in Jana Nayagan. All the other actors, particularly Vettukili Prakash as Justin’s father, are simply brilliant.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit builds the romance beautifully using such small, simple moments. (Credit: Instagram/@nivinpaulyactor) Bethlehem Kudumba Unit builds the romance beautifully using such small, simple moments. (Credit: Instagram/@nivinpaulyactor)

Composer Vishnu Vijay has delivered yet another solid soundtrack after Premalu, and the background music is nothing short of stunning. Ajmal Sabu’s cinematography also deserves special commendation for delivering one of the year’s most heartwarming cinematic experiences.

Unpacking double standards surrounding age-gap romances

However, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also made me wonder: would our society, still carrying all the dirty remnants of patriarchy, be so openly willing to accept a story — be it in real life or on screen — where a woman romances a significantly younger man, without people passing lewd comments at them? Will parents be ready to take their children to such a movie and leave the theatre calling the experience “heartwarming,” or will they quickly label the film unsuitable for the little ones because it tries to “mislead” them?

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I think we all know the answer. Therefore, it’s impossible not to mention that a story like that of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be considered a “romantic comedy” only when the age difference is shown as it is in this film, and if the roles are reversed, it might end up being dubbed an experimental movie or, worse, a softcore film.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit movie cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit movie director: Girish AD

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit movie rating: 4 stars