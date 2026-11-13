Being Heumann movie review: A stirring account of protesters taking on the US government

Being Heumann movie review: Watching a resolute Judy Heumann passionately campaign for the enactment of Section 504, which guarantees equal rights and access to people with disabilities in America, hits too close to home. In an unprecedented act of defiance, Heumann (played by BAFTA-winning British actor Ruth Madeley) leads a group of protesters in occupying the San Francisco Federal Building for 26 days, refusing to leave until their demands are met.

Having unexpectedly witnessed the power of protests in India in recent months and reminded of the impact they can create, it is impossible not to be moved by the determination of these activists as they fight for their most basic rights in 1970s America. What makes their struggle particularly compelling is the sheer audacity of a group of people, long rendered invisible by society, taking on the might of the government and refusing to back down.

Being Heumann, which premiered as the opening-night film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is a remarkable follow-up to director Siân Heder’s Oscar-winning CODA (2021). The latter follows Ruby Rossi, the child of deaf adults (CODA) and the only hearing member of her family, as she pursues her dream of becoming a singer. It helped bring conversations around disability and representation to a wider international audience. Being Heumann takes it forward.

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In Being Heumann, Heder places a group of gritty protesters, who refuse to be “invisible”, at the centre of the narrative. They are no longer willing to accept marginalisation and demand access to public spaces, education and opportunities that the implementation of Section 504 would guarantee. Standing in their way is a federal government reluctant to commit to the financial implications of the legislation, with Department of Health, Education, and Welfare secretary Joseph Califano Jr (Mark Ruffalo) emerging as a key obstacle.

The struggle of Heumann, one of the most prominent disability rights activists in America, whose work spanned several decades until her death in 2023, has been well documented. But Heder, who has co-written the screenplay with Rebekah Taussig, approaches this pivotal chapter in her life with considerable spunk and energy. She captures the first major political act in Heumann’s long battle against discrimination without losing sight of the other people behind the movement.

The impressive ensemble of disabled actors led by Madeley, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, brings an authenticity to this story of collective resistance. Apart from fine performances, music by Francesco Le Metre, cinematography by Jamie Ramsay and editing by Geraud Brisson contribute to make this narrative engaging and add an energetic vibe.

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Being Heumann is a gripping account of what happens when people who have been systematically excluded decide that they will no longer wait for someone else to make room for them. Importantly, the film does not reduce its disabled characters to figures of sympathy. They are presented as strong-willed individuals who are ready to own their stories, assert their rights and fight their battles.

Being Heumann movie director: Siân Heder

Being Heumann movie cast: Ruth Madeley, Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O’Brien, Rob Delaney, Ray Fisher, Madeline Delp

Being Heumann movie rating: Three and a half stars