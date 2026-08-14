Batwara 1947 movie review: Sunny Deol is let down by dated, banal storytelling

Batwara 1947 movie review: In its opening credits, Batwara 1947 brings back a significant logo. The title appears in Urdu along with Hindi and English, like it used to through so many decades, a practice which vanished quietly in the last decade.

That erasure, gradual but evident, is an indicator of the state of the nation, which is busy being polarised over religion and language.

It also marks a reunion between Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol, a director-star duo who gave us Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, some of the most enduring hits of the 90s. Capturing a specific time and place, those films had a strong streak of social realism which Santoshi had a knack for, and which Deol channeled with rage and purpose.