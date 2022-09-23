Babli Bouncer movie review: Tamannaah Bhatia film remains banal and predictable

Babli Bouncer movie cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Saahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj

Babli Bouncer movie director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Babli Bouncer movie rating: 1.5 stars

Babli, rustic daughter of ‘pehelwans’, hearty eater of twelve rotis, champion burper, falls for a shehari babu. The distance from Haryana to Delhi isn’t much, but the road to the English-speaking white collar fella’s heart is long and hard. Will she succeed? Or will her village beau prevail?

Madhur Bhandarkar’s penchant for issue-based cinema has been a mixed bag, with his early films like Page 3 and Fashion leaving an impact. On the face of it, this coming-of-age story about an ‘anpadh’ village girl finding her feet, should have been just up his alley. But, despite a Tamannaah Bhatia going full tilt at her lead role, and Saurabh Shukla, as her supportive father, as solid as ever, the telling remains banal and predictable.

A lot of the action unfolds in a Delhi night-club where the tenth-fail Babli the Bouncer is tasked to keep unruly female guests in line. This could have been something new, but the situations — a loud woman trying to get out of paying the bill, a rude girl shoving the inexperienced Babli aside — are all familiar. Babli’s best friend is a plus sized woman who makes fun of her own weight, also so, so familiar.

And the film makes the mistake so many others have, when they have a strong woman in the lead: it turns them into a female version of the old-style hero. The climax has Babli jumping on a motorcycle and chasing a car full of abductors with a lone girl, and beating them to pulp. How many times have we seen this climax?

Good to see films being made with women leading from the front. But please can they be better?