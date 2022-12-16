Ariyippu movie review: An intense drama shouldered by Divya Prabha’s terrific performance

Ariyippu is set against the backdrop of a factory in the industrial sector of Uttar Pradesh. The film opens with visuals of the glove manufacturing unit. We see hundreds of mannequin hands suspended on a moving chain mechanically completing tasks at each station. Similarly, the workers at the factory are also expected to perform their given tasks mechanically without causing any trouble. Hareesh (Kunchacko Boban) and Rashmi (Divya Prabha), the couple from Kerala, work at the factory. They are very obedient and don’t go looking for trouble. All they want is to secure a job abroad and fly away to a better life.

The couple’s grand plan for a better life comes to a grinding halt with the outbreak of Covid-19. And their life is thrown into disarray when Rashmi becomes a victim of a scandalous video. It’s a case of mistaken identity and Rashmi has to go through a trial by fire before she clears her name.

The film doesn’t have a lot of dramatic moments. All we get is a series of suggestions that paints a crime scene, where the powerful never misses an opportunity to prey on the weak. No blood, fury or horror is visible to our eyes. But, the sufferings of the people who inhabit the lowest strata of society dot every inch of the frame. The pain, the shame and a sense of collective entrapment all hide in plain sight. It’s for the audience to unpack the cruelty of poverty.

Director Mahesh Narayanan aims to achieve a heightened sense of realism with Ariyippu. Divya Prabha’s performance as the victim of a malicious campaign is especially devastating. Her reactions to the violence that she faces both at home and workplace are so original. Kunchacko Boban steps out of his comfort zone to play the role of a man who’s torn between trust and suspicion.

The film’s finale, however, strikes an idealistic tone, which sort of feels off from the rest of the movie. It takes immense willpower and courage on Rashmi’s part to walk away from her only escape from the impoverished life. Until the end, the film provides no insight into Rashmi’s psyche, which foreshadows the possibility of her choosing ideals over her one shot at a better life. The switch is so sudden, it becomes hard to digest.

Ariyippu is filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan’s entry into the arthouse genre. It’s perhaps his homage to his favourite filmmakers such as Padmarajan, and KG George.

Ariyippu is streaming on Netflix.