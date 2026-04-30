Apex movie review: Charlize Theron battles nature, Taron Egerton, but cannot outrun a predictable script

There’s a particular thrill in watching a star walk into terrain that seems bigger than them. Not just physically—though mountains tend to do that—but cinematically, where the scale of the setting promises a story that could swallow clichés whole and spit out something raw, unpredictable. Survival thrillers, at their best, do exactly that. They strip characters of artifice and leave them with instinct. At their worst, they become endurance tests of a different kind—of patience.

Charlize Theron has, over the years, built a reputation for thriving in precisely these spaces. She belongs to that rare league of actresses – Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Uma Thurman, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldaña – who have not only embraced action but reshaped its texture. And yet, even within that group, Theron’s filmography feels unusually varied. From the relentless chaos of Mad Max: Fury Road to the bone-crunching intimacy of Atomic Blonde, from the mythic immortality of The Old Guard to the high-octane spectacle of the Fast & Furious franchise, she has fought warlords, spies, systems, and gravity itself. In Apex, she is handed perhaps her most elemental opponent yet: the wild.

Charlize Theron in a still from Apex Charlize Theron in a still from Apex

Under the direction of Baltasar Kormákur, a filmmaker who has made a career out of staging man-versus-nature conflicts in films like Everest (2015 film) and Adrift (2018 film), the setup feels promising. Kormákur understands survival as spectacle, and occasionally as introspection. But here, despite returning to familiar terrain, he struggles to summon the same urgency or emotional grip.

The film opens on a striking note, Sasha (Theron) and her partner Tommy (Eric Bana) are scaling the daunting Troll Wall in Norway. There’s an immediacy to these early moments, the repeated attempts, the quiet frustration, the unspoken tension between ambition and exhaustion. Tommy, it turns out, is ready to step away from this life; Sasha isn’t. One more climb, one more push. It’s the kind of decision that survival films are built on, and, as expected, it comes at a cost. A sudden storm, a desperate retreat, and an avalanche that forces Sasha into an impossible choice. She lets go and he falls.

If one were to start collecting coins for every film that opens with a tragic mountain death, they might not be rich, but they’d have a curious little pile by now. Cliffhanger, Vertical Limit, and now Apex. Not a large sample size, admittedly, but enough to notice the pattern.

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Five months later, grief has hardened into something quieter. Sasha drives alone into the fictional Wandarra National Park, ignoring warnings that feel less like caution and more like prophecy. A brief encounter with a local (Aaron Pedersen) sets the tone: people get lost here, and they tend to stay lost. Naturally, she presses on. Survival films demand bad decisions At a roadside stop, she meets a group of locals, among them Ben (Taron Egerton), whose easy charm and helpful demeanor point her toward a secluded camping site, a “well-kept secret.” It’s the cinematic equivalent of accepting candy from a stranger, and the film knows it. So does the audience.

Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton in a still from Apex Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton in a still from Apex

Ben reappears at the campsite, sharing food and easy small talk, slipping back into a sense of normalcy before the mood curdles. Something in his words and behaviour unsettles Sasha, and almost without warning, he drops the facade and tells her to run. The turn is abrupt, though not entirely unexpected, especially for those who’ve seen the trailer, which gives away the twist a little too eagerly. What follows is a familiar cat-and-mouse chase, where the film briefly comes alive and finds its pulse.

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Where Apex truly comes alive is in its physicality. Theron navigating the unforgiving expanse of the Blue Mountains, hauling herself up jagged rock faces, or cutting through water in tense kayaking sequences, these moments have a tactile authenticity that’s hard to fake. You can feel the cold, the exhaustion, the sheer effort. Cinematographer Lawrence Sher captures these stretches with a kind of reverence, allowing the landscape to breathe and dominate the frame. It’s in these passages that the film hints at what it could have been, something immersive, almost meditative in its brutality.

Theron, as expected, is completely at home in these set pieces. She doesn’t overplay Sasha’s fear; instead, she lets it simmer beneath the surface, emerging in flickers, heavy breaths, hesitant glances, the tightening of muscles before a climb. It’s a performance that does more than what the film demands, even if the film itself doesn’t always meet her halfway. Egerton, on the other hand, feels like he’s wandered in from a different movie. His Australian drifter oscillates between charming and unhinged, but the menace never quite lands. There’s a theatricality to his outbursts—loud roars, exaggerated intensity—that occasionally veers into the unintentionally comic. The accent doesn’t help; it slips just enough to pull you out of the moment, and in a film that relies so heavily on tension, those slips matter.

Apex movie trailer:

It’s difficult, too, not to draw comparisons. Survival thrillers have had an interesting year, and Send Help (Sam Raimi’s 2026 directorial)—despite operating on a different narrative wavelength—approaches the genre with far more grace and emotional clarity. Where that film leans into vulnerability and human connection, Apex seems more concerned with scale and spectacle. The result is a film that looks impressive but often feels hollow. It follows a familiar Netflix template—bigger, louder, broader—without pausing to ask whether the story needs any of it. The tension becomes mechanical, the emotional beats predictable. You can see the machinery working behind the scenes, and once you do, the illusion starts to crack.

Theron can fight the elements, outclimb impossible odds, and outrun a predator, but she can’t quite overcome a script that settles for the expected. The real battle, as it turns out, isn’t on the mountainside. It’s in the storytelling.

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Apex

Apex Cast – Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana

Apex Director – Baltasar Kormákur

Apex Rating – 2/5