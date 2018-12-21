Antariksham 9000 KMPH movie review: Lost in space

Antariksham 9000 KMPH movie cast: Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, Lavanya Tripathi

Antariksham 9000 KMPH movie director: Sankalp Reddy

Antariksham 9000 KMPH movie rating: 2 stars

After watching Antariksham 9000 KMPH, you will realize the meaning of the title, which refers to traveling in space at the speed of 9000 KMPH. Dev (Varun Tej), an outstanding astronaut at Indian Space Centre is lying low after a life-changing incident. For some unexplainable reasons, India’s top space scientist settles down in a small village in Rameshwaram and makes a living by teaching school kids about the weather events that causes ‘convectional rainfall.’ Talk about lying low.

He is pulled out of his self-pity by Riya (Aditi Rao Hydari), his former colleague and the girl who always looks at you with the wounded-puppy eyes. India’s satellite Mihira has gone rogue and it is set to collide with another satellite. If the accident occurs, it brings great disrepute to India among other international space centers and will also damage the ecosystem of space.

You may think that Dev would be more than happy to beat his self-pity and extended his full cooperation in the service of the nation. But, no. He is not just unhappy, but his ego has also taken a beating. Five years ago, Dev’s brainchild project, Viprayan, a moon orbiting satellite got lost in space due to some technical errors. He is unable to trace the whereabouts of “his baby.” Instead of getting on with the next space mission, he vanishes into oblivion just like his pet project. Dev, who was not ready to help his friends in time of need, agrees to join the space adventure when he is told NASA has located Viprayan wandering near the moon.

What follows next is an utter betrayal of trust. He hacks the system, deviates the path of his space shuttle, lies, deceives and puts the lives of the other three astronauts with him at risk. In short, he hijacked a space mission and manipulated everything for his personal redemption. There is nothing wrong with a flawed hero. But the filmmakers should not try to convince us that all of the hero’s dubious moves were for a greater purpose.

Once the story moves to space, we are treated to the usual astronauts floating through space stations, drifting away in space, anxious heartbeats, gasping for oxygen and so on. The staple motifs of a space movie. A scene where Dev tries to convince his crew members to go along with him on an unplanned space mission is supposed to be inspiring. But it ends up being unintentionally funny.

Sankalp Reddy last year made his directorial debut with The Ghazi Attack, a war film that plays out under the sea. His second film, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, takes place in space. The rumors have it that Sankalp is currently busy searching for a new backdrop between earth and the sky for his next movie.