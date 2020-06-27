Cast: Ali Fazal,Giselli Monteiro,Zoa Morani,Satyajeet Dubey,Satish Shah,Navneet Nishan,Lilette Dubey ; director : Roshan Abbas

Indian Express Ratings:**

Another teenage flick,dealing with themes of best friends forever,youthful angst,parental expectations,and peer pressure. Bollywoods occasional dalliance with urban teens is now looking as if its here to stay,but Always Kabhi Kabhi is not exactly the best proponent of that genre,always looking as if its trying too hard,only very kabhi kabhi finding its voice.

Sameer,Aishwarya,Nandini and Tariq are in the last year of school. Sameers ( Fazal) the trouble-prone cool dude . Aishwarya ( Monteiro) is the pretty girl with an ambitious mother-from-hell. Nandini ( Morani) is the rebel-with-a-cause. And Tariq ( Dubey) is the brainy one whose parents expect him to make it to MIT,not merely IIT. The main action revolves around a play,and a competition,which gives the young cast a chance to murder ‘Romeo and Juliet,and us a film which tries coasting on disjointed,amateurish writing.

Coming from a brand new director,and fresh faces,this film should have felt newer,but this is stuff weve seen before. We know that this is a Shah Rukh Khan production because he shows up for an item number as the end credits roll. That doesnt do anything for the film either.

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.