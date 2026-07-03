Alpha movie review: A spy film so dull, Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-Hrithik Roshan can’t rescue it

Alpha movie review: Alpha, the much-awaited female-led edition of the YRF spy universe is finally here, and all I can say is that it isn’t worth the wait.

Not because Alia Bhatt doesn’t strain every sinew to play Alpha, her slight frame belying her skills as a highly trained fighting machine, nurtured by the numero uno soldier Fateh Singh (Bobby Deol). Not also because as Alpha’s second-in-command, Sharvari isn’t too bad herself, getting a few solo scenes in which she shows her moves.

Both Bobby Deol’s fauji and Anil Kapoor’s RAW chief are clearly working hard at their job descriptions: the former is convinced that Alpha is the answer to all weakness amongst the armed forces; the latter wants to save her from all her enemies, of whom she is oblivious.