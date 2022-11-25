Agent Kannayiram movie review: Santhanam’s detective drama is another misfire from Manoj Beedha

Director Manoj Beedha’s debut Vanjagar Ulagam and his sophomore effort Agent Kannayiram may be different films, but they share an unfortunate similarity. Both films have a good central plot that never comes to fruition due to messy writing and underwhelming execution. While the former is a gangster drama, the latest film is an origin story of sorts of a rookie detective with an average aptitude for the job.

Santhanam plays agent Kannayiram; born out of wedlock, he has had a bad childhood. While his mother loves him, his father abandons them as he already has a family. Kannayira and his mother end up being servants to his father’s family. When his mother fails to defend him fearing abandonment, he distances himself from her. When his mother dies, he is unable to make it back to his native village in time. Unable to see his mother for one last time, Kannayiram is haunted by guilt and nightmares. That’s when he is drawn to a mysterious case in the village as unidentified bodies land up besides the railway track. As Kannayiram solves the case, he also gets closure with his mother. In its essence, it sounds good, but the film is lost in translation from words to screen.

The ideas might have played out well in Manoj’s head, but he fails to translate them for the screens. Strike that, it looks like the ideas didn’t even make it to the paper as the writing is extremely underwhelming. The scenes feel random and incoherent. On top of that, a lot of dialogues look like afterthoughts added during the dubbing because you don’t see the actors mouthing them.

ALSO READ | Agent Kannayiram will prove Santhanam has outgrown his image as a comedian: Manjo Beedha

The focus is on the aesthetics and style of the film, which looks and feels pretentious. Kannayiram lives in an abandoned mobile house like the ones you find in American thrillers. His father gives a gun, a family relic, to his mom instead of money for her survival. It’s all too Hollywoodish and wannabe. But that seems to have been the intent as well. Manoj even addresses it in the film when Kannayiram says his incongruous costume of a hat and long coat is more to do with the ‘feel’ than the utility. Maybe, it all worked in the Telugu original Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (Agent Kannayairam is loosely based on the Telugu hit). The problem is it doesn’t work here!

Agent Kannayiram is like the gun in the film. Manoj wants to undercut Chekhov’s gun theory by introducing the gun in the film, which never goes off till the end. Yet, the film fails to establish this like several other things. Everything is unpronounced and lacks the impact the director has aimed for thus we are left with an underwhelming film that tries too hard. Not just the gun, even the film fails to fire.

Agent Kannayiram director: Manoj Beedha

Agent Kannayiram Indian Express rating: 2 stars

Agent Kannayiram cast: Santhanam, Riya Suman, Indhumathy, Pugazh, E Ramadoss