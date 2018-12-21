Adanga Maru movie review: Jayam Ravi is convincing in the engaging cop drama

Adanga Maru movie cast: Jayam Ravvi, Raashi Khanna, Ponvannan, Sampath Raj

Adanga Maru movie director: Karthik Thangavel

Adanga Maru movie rating: 3 stars

Karthik Thanigavel’s Adanga Maru starts off with the usual entry scene of any cop-based film in Kollywood. The low-angle shot starting from his boots, the slow-mo, the over-dramatic BGM and even a random act of heroism where he saves a student from a fire-torch is used to introduce Subash (Jayam Ravi). He is a new Sub-Inspector who has been on the job for only 4 days and yet he is asked to handle a protest situation involving students. In the first half, the movie is in a hurry to establish the core qualities of Subash. He is dedicated to his family. He is a doting uncle who loves his nieces. He is also all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anita (Rashi Khanna). We also learn that he is a hacker and can throw a mean punch.

Subash is an IPS aspirant and wants to do right by his job but is constantly told off by his superior officer to “obey the order”. He is seen getting increasingly frustrated with his own police force, but he also knows how to work around the system. More than once, he tells the public how to instigate law enforcement. He works hard on the apparent rape and murder case of a girl named Parvathy, but is ordered to write it off as another suicide case, while the perpetrators walk free. He is suspended and goes home to find his family murdered. The film immediately shifts to a revenge plotline and the story picks up pace.

In a role that requires him to be angry and frustrated most of the time, Jayam Ravi is convincing. There are multiple loopholes in the film but as viewers, we don’t get the time to dwell on them because of the pace. Ravi engages in a cat-and-mouse game with his own department and even taps in on the anger of the public and engages them in a “mobile game” to kill one of the rapists.

Kollywood has done to death the revenge storyline but somehow Adanga Maru is engaging. However, the movie is confused about its message. It starts off by outlining the lethargy and corruption inside a police organisation and then talks about women’s safety.

A more nuanced, well thought-out storyline with better CGI could have definitely elevated the revenge saga. Adanga Maru is strictly a one-time watch.