Director:Vipul Shah

Cast:Akshay Kumar,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,Randhir Kapoor,Neha Dhupia,Kirron Kher,Om Puri,Aditya Roy Kapur,Rajpal Yadav

Rating:*1/2

Commitment phobic Bunty has got so because he’s seen his mother and father fight like cats and dogs all his life. On his parents’ rancorous 35th wedding anniversary, he decides to go back into the past and see if he can change things around.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s time machine is an old, old ploy: every two-bit sci fi picture has one. But should a high-end machine look quite such a hick school-boy fantasy? Right from the beginning, Action Replayy feels like an old idea desperately in search of old garb, and in this case, because the year is 1975, that means a surfeit of bell-bottoms, polka dots and round ear-hoops draped around Kishan (Akshay) and Mala (Aishwarya), and their friends.

In the first half, Kishan and Mala go at each other because that’s what presumably a 70s hero and heroine did for a living. Which translates into Kishan cowering in his kitchen, skulking from his domineering father (Puri), and making faces at the thought of Ms Mala. In the second, he learns from Bunty (Roy Kapoor), who decides to hang around his future mom and dad, how To Tame The Shrew. “Aawaz neeche”, thunders Kishan. And lo, the loud Mala becomes a submissive kitten. So does the father and mom-in-law (Kher).

What could have been a passable comedy, given the combined talents of Akshay-Om-Kirron-Rajpal in that department, never really gets a start. The lack of smartness in the writing shows up the absence of a plot: each actor has maybe one good line. Even Aishwarya, who can be relied upon to at least look good, seems like she’s been abandoned by the costume department which seems confused as to what girls wore in the mid-70s: maxis are fine, but those very up-to-the-minute minis? Tsk.

The only one who gets sketched in a little is a funny fellow called Kundan (Rannvijay) who sings in two voices. Nice idea, but like the film, doesn’t get too far.

shubhragupta@expressindia.com

