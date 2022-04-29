Acharya movie review: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan seem inadequate to save this spiritless film

Acharya movie director: Koratala Siva

Acharya movie cast: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan

Acharya movie ratings: 1 star

Acharya, starring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, is set in the fictional temple town of Dharmasthala. The place of righteousness is fast turning into a den of vices. The mob, bankrolled by evil and greedy corporate bosses, has taken the town’s control and turned it into a lawless land.

It is like a wild west down there. The cops, the government and politicians are all in cohorts, which has resulted in rampant exploitation of honest and hard-working people. The true believers are questioning the god’s inaction: “Where are you? Why are you being a silent spectator of all the injustices?”

The town people have grown up hearing a legend about how the goddess herself descended on the earth to protect the sanctity of Dharmasthala when it came under an attack. So even in the present times, people in the town look up at the sky in anticipation of divine intervention when they are in trouble.

Enter, Acharya (Chiranjeevi). We first see him standing at the top of a mountain. And then he descends like a god of the local mythical stories. He’s here to do the god’s work by ending the reign of terror and restoring the town to its past glory.

Acharya is a Naxal leader and a hardcore communist. But, by the end of it all, he becomes the incarnation of the god herself in the eyes of the people. Director Koratala Siva operates this movie on simple logic, leaving no room for ambiguity. He shows us the conflict through the lens of black and white without any nuance.

Acharya is a classic good versus evil tale. And the story unfolds along excruciatingly predictable lines. The narration works like clockwork. A movie fan would be able to predict how the story will progress from the beginning to the end without much mental effort. There is not even a single surprise element in the movie as you can see all twists from a mile off.

Koratala Siva heavily banks on the visual element that gives this film a mythological heft to keep the audience hooked. The writing is so poor that even the massive stardom of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.

The town is soaked in red where one can’t tell vermilion from blood, evil men dress like sages, and unapologetic use of trishuls and spears, the god’s favourite tools of war, in butchering bad men add little value to our experience.