Aadarsha Kutumbam movie review: Trivikram-Venkatesh reunion deserved a better film

Aadarsha Kutumbam movie review: The most dangerous thing a group of strangers can do is decide to become a family. That choice is both their strength and their weakness, because a family that chooses to exist can also choose to fight for each other, no matter what. The best thing about this “Aadarsha Kutumbam” is that Trivikram Srinivas still knows how to write a middle-class Indian family that makes you feel like he has been eavesdropping on your relatives. The worst thing about it is that he does not seem to know what to do with that family once the guns come out.

Chittibabu and Swarna, played by Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty, live in House No. 47 with their two children, Sampoorna and Sharva. The family is deep in financial trouble, but soon go from rags to riches after winning a lottery. The family moves from their modest house to a luxury villa. But suddenly, the family is covered in blood, and have the knives out. The film shifts gears entirely, moving from family comedy into action thriller territory, and it never quite recovers.

It took 25 years for Trivikram Srinivas and Venkatesh to make a film together, and the actor is still Trivikram’s biggest asset. He handles the comedy with the effortlessness of a man who has been doing this for over three decades, landing Trivikram’s lines with a natural ease that makes the written word sound like something Chittibabu would actually say. His transformation from the lovable, overwhelmed family man to someone capable of violence is the film’s central dramatic idea, and Venkatesh presents the shift with conviction, even when the writing around him does not support it. There is a physicality to his action sequences that is surprising for an actor his age, and a vulnerability in his comic scenes that is surprising for an actor his size. He holds the film together in sections where any other performer would have lost the audience.

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Srinidhi Shetty is a pleasant surprise as Swarna. This is her first comedy role, and she does not try to compete with Venkatesh’s timing or Trivikram’s dialogues.

Satya is reliably funny. His comedy track carries the trademark Trivikram flavour of situational humour built on wordplay and timing, and it works throughout the film, providing laughs when the main narrative wobbles. He is the film’s most consistent performer after Venkatesh.

While the film is comfortable and genuinely enjoyable when it sits inside the comedy, the second half is where it starts to unravel. The shift from comedy to action thriller is not inherently the issue. Trivikram has managed tonal shifts before, in Athadu, Khaleja, and Aravinda Sametha. The problem is that the action-thriller half of Aadarsha Kutumbam is written with far less care than the comic half.

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The villain gang, despite a reasonably menacing introduction in the first half that runs parallel to the family story, never develops into a genuine threat. The connection between the dacoits and Chittibabu’s family, when it is finally revealed, does not carry the weight the film needs. Trivikram has historically been capable of writing antagonists with texture. Here, the villain feels like it belongs to a different, less ambitious film.

The emotional core that Trivikram’s best films always carry is missing. In Aadarsha Kutumbam, the relationship between Chittibabu and his family should provide the emotional anchor for his violent turn in the second half. But the film never earns that moment. When Venkatesh’s character fights, you believe his physicality, but not his pain. The emotional scenes feel artificial, as though the film knows it is supposed to make you feel something but has not done the groundwork to make it happen.

The action choreography, including a train fight and a mall sequence, is competent but lacks the inventiveness needed to sustain interest when the comedy has stopped. The pacing sags noticeably in the second half.

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Ravi K Chandran’s cinematography is one of the film’s consistent strengths. He gives the modest House No. 47 a warmth that makes you understand why the family loves it, and shoots the villa with a slightly cold, alienating quality that subtly tells you the luxury is not going to last. The action sequences are cleanly shot and legible, even when the choreography itself is unremarkable.

Thaman’s background score is generic, falling into the kind of loud, percussive action scoring that adds volume without adding emotion. His songs are the film’s weakest technical element. None of the songs are memorable enough to justify their placement, and in a 149-minute film that already has pacing issues towards the end, every unnecessary song is time the audience feels.

Navin Nooli’s editing is tight in the beginning but gets loose as the film progresses. The domestic comedy sequences are cut with the kind of rhythm that Trivikram’s dialogue demands, letting jokes breathe without overstaying. The train fight, in particular, runs longer than its choreography warrants.

Aadarsha Kutumbam is a film of two halves, and the difference in quality between them is stark enough to be the defining issue. The first half is Trivikram at or near his best when it comes to domestic comedy, aided by a Venkatesh performance that reminds you why he has lasted this long. The second half is Trivikram on autopilot, leaning on action set pieces and a crime plot that does not have the sharpness or emotional weight to match what came before.

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But a film that promises to show you what happens when a seemingly ideal family is pushed to its limits needs to deliver on that promise in its final hour, and Aadarsha Kutumbam does not. It is a decent family entertainer that could have been a good one, held back by a second half that does not trust its own first half

Aadarsha Kutumbam movie director: Trivikram Srinivas

Aadarsha Kutumbam movie cast and crew: Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Satya, Navin Nooli, SS Thaman

Aadarsha Kutumbam movie ratings: 2/5