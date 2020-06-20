scorecardresearch
A Strange Love Story

This is a film featuring a chinless wonder called Kabeer,his sorry girlfriend called Jennifer,and an evil spirit called Jinnat. Huh?

Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2011 5:40:57 pm

Directors: Tarique Khan,Sahil Seth

Cast: Riya Sen,Eddie Seth,Ashutosh Rana,Yashpal Sharma,Raj Zutshi

Rating: 1/2

This is a film featuring a chinless wonder called Kabeer,his sorry girlfriend called Jennifer,and an evil spirit called Jinnat. Huh? This jinnat,for those still with me after that deathless first line,appears in the form of white vapour,in ‘dargahs and churches,in Goa and Shimla. Clearly,it is a very secular jinnat,despite its name and origins.

‘A Strange Love Story is very strange indeed. From start to finish,you get no clue as to why it was made. To show off its leading lady’s ( Sen) skills? To display the debutant heros ( Seth) ditto? Its hard to tell as this tale lurches from one awfulness to another : a lecherous fellow who goes by the name of Baljeet Billy ( Zutshi) pouncing upon the helpess Jennifer and coming to a sorry end; the self-same Jennifer leaping upon Kabeer in a pretty Shimla cottage,and a cop ( Rana) leaping upon both,as and when. The cluelessness was contagious : I have no idea how I sat through this.

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

