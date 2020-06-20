Directors: Tarique Khan,Sahil Seth
Cast: Riya Sen,Eddie Seth,Ashutosh Rana,Yashpal Sharma,Raj Zutshi
Rating: 1/2
This is a film featuring a chinless wonder called Kabeer,his sorry girlfriend called Jennifer,and an evil spirit called Jinnat. Huh? This jinnat,for those still with me after that deathless first line,appears in the form of white vapour,in ‘dargahs and churches,in Goa and Shimla. Clearly,it is a very secular jinnat,despite its name and origins.
‘A Strange Love Story is very strange indeed. From start to finish,you get no clue as to why it was made. To show off its leading lady’s ( Sen) skills? To display the debutant heros ( Seth) ditto? Its hard to tell as this tale lurches from one awfulness to another : a lecherous fellow who goes by the name of Baljeet Billy ( Zutshi) pouncing upon the helpess Jennifer and coming to a sorry end; the self-same Jennifer leaping upon Kabeer in a pretty Shimla cottage,and a cop ( Rana) leaping upon both,as and when. The cluelessness was contagious : I have no idea how I sat through this.
shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com
