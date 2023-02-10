A Man Called Otto movie review: Tom Hanks starrer has a big heart

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a decent fortune, and recently dispossessed of a good wife (the very good, the always-smiling, the loving-to-cook kind), is in need of some warm cuddles.

And man, does Otto (Tom Hanks), whatever may be his other faults – or perhaps because of them – get those cuddles, or what?

However, there is clearly some appetite for this story well told of a curmudgeonly old man who has buried himself in sorrow since his wife died – and, in this case, is literally not waiting around for God to nudge him in her direction.

So after the Swedish book A Man Called Ove was a bestseller, and a Swedish film was made on it, now comes the Hollywood version. And it doesn’t get better than to have Hanks, the evergreen all-American family man, play one in need of a family.

From where we are looking, Otto – as “Ove” is called in the Hollywood version – seems to have it not so bad. A house on a scenic street, clean sidewalks but for the occasional dog poo, nicely marked garbage bins, and neighbours who follow almost all his rules – and even if they don’t, greet each other with a hello, a wave and a smile.

To rescue Otto from his misery, the story doesn’t just have loving neighbours, including a heavily pregnant Marisol (Trevino), her devoted husband Tommy, her two chirpy little girls, an elderly couple requiring Otto’s grudging help, and even an abandoned cat. Needless to say, Otto is there to help each one out – apart from saving some other people, in other ways – in their times of need.

Otto though keeps thinking back of wife Sonya (Keller) and their rather-sedate times together when young (Hanks’s own son plays him, rather earnestly).

Advertisement

Again, needless to say, Otto is the kind of old gentleman who can’t stand the new generation that drives automatics or hybrids, can’t do maths without a computer, can’t back a car in one go parallely, can’t bleed radiators, and prefer non-American vehicles over a Chevy or a Ford.

Watching Otto conquer his Mission Irascible is not unpleasant, so to speak. But you know where you are going from a long way off. Plus, it’s not really impossible that one’s Otto spirit might rise up against a couple who turn up at odd hours knocking loudly at your door, even if bearing an exotic Mexican dish.

A Man Called Otto movie cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, Truman Hanks

A Man Called Otto movie director: Marc Forster

A Man Called Otto movie rating: 2.5 stars