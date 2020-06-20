Director:Hemant Madhukar

Cast:Sanjay Suri,Jimmy Sheirgill,Kaveri Jha

Rating:*

A haunted flat. A guilt-ridden lover. A ghost. Time-tested combo for a horror film with thrills and chills. A Flat has all of these,but it is a bland concoction which loses its grip nearly as soon as it opens. The rest of the film is spent in wondering how soon the thwarted bhoot will take its revenge: the bad news is that it takes its time.

Rahul (Sheirgill) is an ambitious fellow who wakes up in a cold sweat somewhere in the US. His former girlfriend is in trouble,and he dashes back to India,because you see,despite his running away when she really needed him,he really loves her.

Once back home,he arrives in his flat,which has seen the mysterious death of his father. Once there,he is trapped. A chalky-faced,lanky-haired female ghost floats about,leaving clues: a diary which spills nasty secrets about his best friend (Suri),and a flashback which takes you back to a mountain village with a betrayed lehnga-clad gori (sheheri babu Suri takes advantage of her innocence),a character we thought Bollywood had buried six feet under. Now thats a ghost we could have done without.

