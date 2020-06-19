7500 movie review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt shines in claustrophobic thriller

7500 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios) 7500 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

7500 movie cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, Paul Wollin

7500 movie director: Patrick Vollrath

7500 movie rating: 4 stars

In 7500, Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as the co-pilot of a flight that is hijacked by terrorists. I did not find this film particularly insightful, and I mention this because that was clearly what writer-director Patrick Vollrath was going for. However, it does deliver quite an authentic cinematic thriller experience with several heart-stopping moments.

The title refers to the code through which pilots communicate a plane hijack to air traffic control. Gordon-Levitt’s American pilot Tobias Ellis is co-piloting a flight from Berlin to Paris with his German superior Captain Michael Lutzmann (Carlo Kitzlinger) when terrorists, posing as passengers, try to enter the cockpit. Both Tobias and Michael are injured, the latter fatally so.

What follows is a harrowing, unnerving dramatsation of a plane hijack as Tobias watches the terrorists trying to break the door. Realising that there is no way to damage the door, they take passengers hostage and warn Tobias that they will kill them if he doesn’t open the door.

If the plot sounds simple, well, it really is. Most of the film is just the main character trying to stop terrorists from taking control of the flight, and this means not allowing them to enter the cockpit, whatever the cost.

The movies does a great job of making the viewer feel what Tobias is going through. The restrictive cinematography works wonders for the story, heightening the already sky-high tension.

I have always liked Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but here, he is especially good, allowing the viewer to get into his state of mind, so much so that despite his character not revealing anything through words, it is easy to grasp the rationale behind his actions.

7500 does not have anything substantial to say. But as a piece of pure entertainment, it is supremely effective.

