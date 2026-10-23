418 movie review: Prashanth Neel-backed Yakshagana horror film struggles to scare

418 movie review: A locked room only works as a horror device if what is behind it is worth the wait. The audience will tolerate the slow build, the unanswered questions, the hallways shot in low light, only if the reveal justifies the patience. The contract between a horror film and its audience is simple: scare me now, or promise me something worth being scared of later. Break that contract and no amount of sound design or dark corridors will save the film. 418, the Prashanth Neel-presented horror thriller, fails to honour this, other than in its middle act that the rest of the film does not deserve.

The year is 2020, just before the Covid-19 lockdown. A new batch of students arrives at VIMS, a medical college in a remote part of coastal Karnataka. Among them is Vivek, a young man whose parents bring him to the hostel and leave him in a building that was originally a mental asylum. Room No. 418, the room adjacent to where Vivek and his roommate Rohith are living, is locked and off-limits. No one explains why. The college counsellor, played by Ramesh Indira, offers vague warnings.

Eventually, the ghostly presence is revealed to be of Devika, a Yakshagana artist whose life was destroyed by forces she could not fight. Chaithra J Achar carries the film and is superb as Devika. Her character is given genuine depth, and she plays the part with a conviction that goes beyond what the screenplay gives her. She brings a physical specificity to the Yakshagana performance sequences and her emotional range in the flashback section is the primary reason those 40 minutes work as well as they do. When the film works, it is almost entirely because of her.

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Surya Raj Veerabathini as Vivek and Charan Lakkaraju as Rohith are functional but unremarkable. They are standard-issue horror film protagonists: young, curious, slightly reckless. Neither the writing nor the performances give them enough personality to make the audience invest in their survival.

Ramesh Indira as the college counsellor is quietly effective, bringing a weight to a role that could easily have been played as a plot device. He suggests a man carrying knowledge he does not want, and the restraint of his performance creates more unease than many of the film’s deliberate scares.

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Director Kirtan Nadagouda takes his time establishing the world of 418. The opening sequence, a violent prologue involving a bloodied woman attacking her caregivers, is effective and sets a tone the film then spends nearly an hour failing to live up to. The medical college portions are sluggish. The ragging sequences, a subplot involving a patient named Saisha who befriends the students, and other hostel-life scenes contribute almost nothing to the central mystery. They exist because the film needs to fill time before it gets to the story it actually wants to tell.

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The Yakshagana elements are what give 418 whatever identity it has. The recurring sound of Yakshagana music, the folk-mythological imagery and the way the film ties its supernatural horror to a regional art form give it a texture that distinguishes it from the standard Indian horror template.

Why the horror does not work

There are several reasons 418 fails as a horror film despite having the raw materials to succeed, and they are worth examining individually because they point to problems that go beyond this one film and into how Indian horror cinema approaches the genre itself.

Chaithra J Achar plays as Devika, a Yakshagana artist Chaithra J Achar plays as Devika, a Yakshagana artist

The first problem is repetition. A scare works because it is unexpected. The first time a figure appears at the end of a dark corridor and the sound design jolts the audience, it works. Then the law of diminishing returns kicks in. By the fifth time they see the same corridor, the same shadow, the same burst of sound, the audience has learned the film’s rhythm. They know when the scare is coming and they know what it will look like, and it doesn’t scare them. 418 uses essentially three or four scare templates and recycles them throughout its runtime.

The second problem is the absence of real danger. In a good horror film, the audience believes the characters could die, go mad or lose something irreversible at any moment. In 418, the characters are frightened but never feel genuinely threatened until the final act, and by then the audience has spent so long watching people get scared without consequence that they are no longer emotionally invested. The hostel sequences have the aesthetic of horror without the substance. Corridors are dark, sure, and the sounds are strange. But nothing happens to anyone for extended stretches.

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Like many Indian horror films, 418 is built around a wronged woman whose spirit returns for revenge or justice. The trope is not inherently a problem. Some of the best horror films in any language are built on it. But the trope only works when the film commits to the complexity of the ghost’s motivation. Is Devika’s spirit seeking justice? Revenge? Peace? Is she a victim or has she become something darker? 418 never fully decides. It wants the audience to feel sympathy for Devika in the flashback and fear of her in the present-day sequences, but it does not bridge the gap convincingly. The result is a ghost who is tragic when the film needs her to be and frightening when the film needs her to be, without a consistent internal logic connecting the two states.

The technical craft

The sound design is the film’s strongest technical element and the one department that consistently delivers. The background score by Venky GG creates an unease that the visuals alone would not sustain. The sound team deserves particular credit for the Yakshagana sequences, where the blend of traditional music and horror scoring produces something genuinely unsettling. There are moments where the sound alone does more work than the direction, the screenplay and the visual effects combined.

Also Read: How the horror genre is dying in India sans innovation and imagination

Dinesh Divakaran’s cinematography is effective in the hostel sequences, where the narrow corridors, poor lighting and institutional architecture of the building are used to create claustrophobia. A sealed wing of a former mental asylum in a remote village is inherently frightening, and the film extracts what it can from the location. The Yakshagana sequences are also where Dinesh Divakaran’s cinematography reaches its highest point.

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The editing by Akul Avinash is the area that needed the most intervention and got the least.

418 is a film with a strong middle, a weak opening and a weaker ending. For a horror film, the sound design is excellent. The setting is inherently creepy. But the film is too long, too repetitive in its scares, too scattered in its tone and too muddled in its climax to sustain the promise of its best stretch.

The locked room had a story worth telling behind it. The woman at the centre of that story deserved a film that matched her pain. It is not a bad horror film but a frustrating one.

418 movie director: Kirtan Nadagouda

418 movie cast and crew: Surya Raj Veerabathini, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Ramesh Indira, Venky GG, Dinesh Divakaran, Akul Avinash

418 movie ratings: 2/5