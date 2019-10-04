100% Kadhal movie review: This problematic remake sells everything a film shouldn’t

100% Kadhal movie cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Shalini Pandey, Jayachitra, Thalaivasal Vijay, RV Udhayakumar

100% Kadhal movie director: MM Chandramouli

100% Kadhal movie rating: 1 star

Advertising

100% Kadhal is anything but a cute love story. The film begins in a resto-bar where Balu Mahendra (GV Prakash Kumar) walks in a bridegroom’s attire and narrates his past. We await the stale idea of having the hero lament over alcohol as to why he’s unhappy. Need I say more?

But why did Chandramouli name his protagonist “Balu Mahendra”? I have no idea. I think he was also clueless like how I was throughout. Moving on… Balu’s cousin Mahalakshmi (Shalini Pandey) walks into his life.

It is 2019, and we have a protagonist, who says, “Girls don’t have to study. Anyway, they will be married to an affluent guy.” Oh, then, according to Balu, the “chicken-eating brains don’t function properly.” Mr Chandramouli, can you prove this scientifically? Also, who gave you these ideas? I’m curious to know.

Advertising

Balu thinks marks are everything. He asks Mahalakshmi to commute by a share-auto because she’s “not a bright student.” When she tops in college, Balu gets pissed off. 100% Kadhal rides on misogyny, sexism, objectification of women, narcissism, juvenile ego clashes, toxic relationships and what not?

LOVE. Though Mahalakshmi and Balu use that word often, it’s apparent they don’t say what they mean and this is downright horrible as they’re adults.

Balu is more keen to explore Mahalakshmi’s navel than anything else. On the other hand, she’s eager to pick fights with Balu and make a fuss out of everything. I have never seen two lead characters with so much insecurity “romance” each other in Tamil cinema. 100% Kadhal is lifeless. It has no character development, no real plot and no story. What’s more stunning is ignorance and the apparent lack of effort by the director, who seems clueless about how things are presented on screen.

Simultaneously, we get a backstory of a grandmother character, played by the veteran artiste, Jayachithra. She judges a woman by the clothes they wear. Need I say more, again?

I was surprised when someone told 100% Love (2011) was a ‘blockbuster’ in Telugu. Because I wonder how a film that discusses the vital stats of a woman on a dining table can become one of the greatest hits.

I thank my stars for not having watched the original.

Had the makers titled the film, ‘100% lust or 100% bullshit’, it would have made more sense. This remake offers no reason for its existence, I think. For now, this one is my pick for the worst movie I saw in all of 2019.