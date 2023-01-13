scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

MM Keeravani reveals what he was trying to say in his Golden Globes acceptance speech when music interrupted

MM Keeravani, in a latest interview, has opened up about why he wasn't able to thank his late mom during his Golden Globes accpetance speech.

MM Keeravani with Golden Globes Award (Photo: AP)MM Keeravani with Golden Globes Award (Photo: AP)
RRR music composer MM Keeravani, who won the Best Original Song Award at the 80th Golden Globes Award for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR, has said that he wanted to thank his mother during the acceptance speech but he couldn’t finish his speech because of time constraints. Keervani’s mother passed away on December 12, the day the nominations for Golden Globes were announced.

Speaking to UPI in a Zoom interview, the 61-year-old composer said, “That was the last good news I shared with her. She felt very happy and that was the last thing I told her before she passed away.” He also added that January 10, the day he received the Golden Globe, was also the 36th anniversary of the day he started his career as an apprentice to composer K Chakravarthy. Both the dates were very significant to me. “That’s what I wanted to convey further, but the time was up.”

Keeravani created history when he lifted the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. Accepting the award, the composer said, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.”

He added, “This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song, and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr. Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all.”

Naatu Naatu features the film’s two leads, Kumaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), showing off their dance skills. The number has also been shortlisted for Oscar Best Original Song. Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.

