From Karan Johar’s debut to Isha Ambani’s sari: How Indian celebrities stole the show at Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala 2026, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was centred around this year’s theme, ‘Costume Art.’ As always, the event brought together some of the biggest names from across film, fashion and global culture. Among them, several Indian celebrities attended the event, representing heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary design on a global platform.

Filmmaker Karan Johar marked his Met Gala debut this year, becoming one of the prominent Indian directors to attend the event. He wore a custom creation by Manish Malhotra, inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma. The ensemble translated the painter’s visual language into couture, featuring flowing drapery, gold detailing and hand-painted elements. Speaking about the look, Johar said he wanted it to feel personal, noting that Ravi Varma’s work reflects “everything I’ve grown up seeing and feeling.”

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Isha Ambani

Businesswoman Isha Ambani once again spotlighted Indian design globally. She wore a custom Gaurav Gupta sari crafted with gold threads and intricate embroidery. The ensemble blended traditional techniques with modern luxury, highlighted by a diamond-studded bodice and statement jewellery. The look focused on presenting Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary, global context.

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Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla made a statement in a sculptural creation by British artist Marc Quinn. The piece, titled Orchid Pectoral, was worn over a flowing white couture gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Poonawalla shared that she had long been inspired by Quinn’s work, recalling how the scale and presence of his sculptures made her wonder if such art could be worn. Crafted in lightweight resin with a gessoed finish, the orchid structure sat across her chest, with its petals extending both forward and outward, creating an effect similar to ceremonial armour. The gown beneath added contrast, bringing fluidity and softness to the overall look with its light, trailing silhouette. She completed the ensemble with statement diamond earrings, a crystal ring from Outhouse Jewellery, a natural-toned makeup look by Savleen Manchanda, and a high puff bun styled by Mike Desir.

(Picture: X/Puja Teli) (Picture: X/Puja Teli)

Ananya Birla

Entrepreneur Ananya Birla made a striking Met Gala debut in a bold black couture outfit by Robert Wun. The ensemble featured a sharply structured silhouette and voluminous skirt, paired with a metallic face mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The mask became the defining element of the look, adding an artistic and unconventional edge while shifting focus to structure and form.

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Manish Malhotra

Designer Manish Malhotra also walked the red carpet, wearing a classic bandhgala layered with a detailed cape inspired by Mumbai. The ensemble incorporated traditional embroidery techniques such as dori, zardozi, chikankari and kasab. Describing the look, Malhotra said it was “deeply personal” and reflected both his journey in Mumbai and the artisans who contribute to his work.

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Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh

Royal figures Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh brought Jaipur’s heritage to the global stage. Gauravi Kumari wore a gown that incorporated a sari once worn by her grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi, saying it was important that the garment carried that legacy directly. Meanwhile, Sawai Padmanabh Singh wore an embroidered coat rooted in Rajasthani craftsmanship, sharing that the idea was to present tradition “in a way that felt authentic” to him.

Maharaja and Princess Of Jaipur STUN in custom Prabal Gurung for #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HUTRlRR0Gs — hks (@kohlimax1833) May 4, 2026

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Sudha Reddy

Philanthropist Sudha Reddy chose an ensemble inspired by the Tree of Life motif from Kalamkari traditions. Featuring detailed zardozi and resham embroidery, the look carried symbolic elements tied to Indian culture. Reflecting on her outfit, she described Hyderabad as “not just my origin, but a way of being,” adding that the ensemble was her way of bringing that identity to a global platform.

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The Met Gala 2026 also saw attendance from several global stars, including Anne Hathaway, Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively.