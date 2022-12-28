scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Meet the villain of Mammootty’s Christopher

Mammootty's Christopher is expected to arrive in cinemas early next year.

Christopher movieVinay Rai in Christopher.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently revealed the character look of the antagonist from his upcoming movie Christopher. Actor Vinay Rai essays the villain named Sitaram Trimurthi in the film. The posters revealed Vinay as a flamboyant bad man with tattoos all over his body.

It’s said Mammootty is playing the role of a cop in Christopher, which is helmed by B. Unnikrishnan. The film, written by Udaykrishna, also stars Sarath Kumar, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan among others.

It is expected to arrive in cinemas early next year.

Mammootty has multiple projects in the pipeline. He announced a new movie on Tuesday. It will be the fourth film to roll out from his home banner, Mammootty Kampany. It’s not clear whether Mammootty will play the lead role in the movie, which will be directed by Roby Varghese Raj.

Mammootty is waiting for the release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film made quite a splash when it premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala earlier this year. Mammootty’s performance, especially, received a lot of appreciation. The trailer of the movie that was released recently suggested a fantasy drama set against the backdrop of a sleepy village. The makers have not announced the release date yet. Besides playing the lead, Mammootty has also bankrolled the film.

Mammootty is now busy shooting for Jeo Baby’s Kaathal: The Core. The film also stars Jyotika.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 18:50 IST
