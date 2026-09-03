Meena Kumari classic Pakeezah gets a facelift, set for world premiere in October

Nearly 54 years ago, the film cans for Pakeezah’s premiere arrived at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir in a palanquin and the screening was attended by its director Kamal Amrohi, lead actor Meena Kumari and many prominent film personalities.

After a two-year restoration process, spearheaded by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), the cinematic masterpiece will have the world premiere of its restored version at France’s Festival Lumière in Lyon in October, followed by another special screening during the BFI London Film Festival.

The Indian classic was conceptualised in the mid-1950s as a grand tribute to the beauty of Amrohi’s wife and muse, Meena Kumari.