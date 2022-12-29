scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Marvel announces Stan Lee documentary coming to life in 2023

Stan Lee is most known for developing adored characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, the Avengers, and more.

Stan LeeStan Lee documentary will be available for streaming in 2023. (Photo: TheRealStanLee/Twitter)
Yes… you read it right! The Stan Lee documentary comes to life in 2023 via Disney Plus. On Wednesday, Marvel Entertainment tweeted a 25-second video confirming the debut of a Stan Lee documentary on Disney+ in 2023. The news coincides with the late comic creator’s 100th birthday.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. “Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.”

In the recently released video, a few of Stan Lee’s minor roles and guest appearances in cinema are seen. The joyous montage ends with a zoom-out that gradually shows an image of the multi-talented inventor.

Lee is most known for developing adored characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, the Avengers, and more while working with other writer-artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Lee maintained his relationship with Marvel even after leaving the company in the 1990s by serving as an executive producer on Marvel-produced films and cameo appearances.

According to Variety, Genius Brands International established a new online store with three limited-edition Lee-branded collections earlier this month to celebrate Lee’s 100th birthday.

The entertainment firm has agreed to co-executive produce the Stan Lee documentary. It is the owner of the name, voice, likeness, signature, and licencing of intellectual property linked to Lee.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 09:20 IST
