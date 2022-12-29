Marvel announces Stan Lee documentary coming to life in 2023

Yes… you read it right! The Stan Lee documentary comes to life in 2023 via Disney Plus. On Wednesday, Marvel Entertainment tweeted a 25-second video confirming the debut of a Stan Lee documentary on Disney+ in 2023. The news coincides with the late comic creator’s 100th birthday.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. “Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.”

In the recently released video, a few of Stan Lee’s minor roles and guest appearances in cinema are seen. The joyous montage ends with a zoom-out that gradually shows an image of the multi-talented inventor.

Lee is most known for developing adored characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, the Avengers, and more while working with other writer-artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Lee maintained his relationship with Marvel even after leaving the company in the 1990s by serving as an executive producer on Marvel-produced films and cameo appearances.

According to Variety, Genius Brands International established a new online store with three limited-edition Lee-branded collections earlier this month to celebrate Lee’s 100th birthday.

The entertainment firm has agreed to co-executive produce the Stan Lee documentary. It is the owner of the name, voice, likeness, signature, and licencing of intellectual property linked to Lee.