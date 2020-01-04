Many people are still celebrating the New Year with Sunny Leone! Find out how?

#SunnyKaNewYearCall campaign went viral instantly and till date, more than 55,000 videos have been created. #SunnyKaNewYearCall campaign went viral instantly and till date, more than 55,000 videos have been created.

While partying the night away is a standard deal to welcome 2020, many people celebrated new year with Sunny Leone. Thanks to VMate, a short video trending platform which collaborated with Sunny Leone to introduce a first-of-a-kind interactive video sticker for Indian users to celebrate the New year. As a big surprise to the fans of Sunny as well as VMate users, #SunnyKaNewYearCall campaign went viral instantly and to date, more than 55,000 videos have been created.

Furthermore, over 1.5 million social media users are talking about the campaign and top YouTubers such as Ashish Chanchlani, RVJC media, and Funcho, etc. are even making creative videos on their channel, generating more curiosity around the whole event and making the campaign an instant hit amongst online users.

With the innovative interactive video sticker, VMate has risen the bar and has successfully democratized the advanced technique of video making and editing. Once a user selects the Sunny Leone call sticker, it will appear as if Sunny is video calling the user. The sticker takes all over the video screen and mimics the video calling feature in smartphones wherein Sunny is talking to the user from her home. Sunny can be seen sharing her plight with the user about having no one on New Year’s Eve for celebrations. As the call proceeds, the users can ask Sunny to join him/her to celebrate and welcome 2020 by making a few dance moves together on the video call.

Many people have taken screenshots of their video call with Sunny to generate curiosity among their friends and network. In fact, some users have creatively used the sticker to go beyond the format of video sticker, making it more entertaining and funnier. Let us take a look at some of the videos that are winning hearts on the internet.

