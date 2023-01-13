Manju Warrier thanks her Thunivu co-star Ajith with new photos: ‘Thank you sir! For being you!’

Over the years, actors who have worked with Ajith Kumar have always heaped praise on the star for being a gentleman, and the list is getting a bit longer with Manju Warrier joining it.

Warrier, who played one of the lead roles in Thunivu as Kanmani, took to Twitter to share a bunch of pictures with Ajith, and wrote, “THANK YOU SIR! FOR BEING YOU! (sic)”

Look like the photos are not from the sets of Thunivu as the actors are seen in casual outfits. Both the stars are dressed in white and are seen having a nice conversation. Here are the pics:

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier made her Tamil debut in 2019 with Dhanush’s Asuran. Thunivu marks her second film in Tamil and first with Ajith Kumar. Manju played the role of a contract thief named Kanmani, who is part of the Dark Devil’s (Ajith) gang.

Thunivu has received decent responses from fans and critics and is doing well at the box office. The film collected about Rs 21 crore on the first day of its release. It is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by Sunday.

Kirubhakar Purushothaman of Indianexpress.com gave the film three stars and wrote in his review, “All said and done, Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm. H Vinoth is aware of this, and that’s why there’s a dialogue in the film that goes something to the tune of, ‘People always like the ones who entertain them, and not the ones who keep delivering messages’. Maybe, that’s true of films as well.”