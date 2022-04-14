Man rescued by Surabhi Lakshmi passes away: ‘His life could have been saved if…’

National Award-winning actor Surabhi Lakshmi on Tuesday night came to the aid of Musthafa, who collapsed from a cardiac arrest while searching for his missing wife and child. Mustafa, however, passed away on Thursday at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Surabhi, who was returning from an Iftar party on Tuesday night, came across two men asking for help near a parked vehicle at Thondayad Bypass in Calicut. On enquiring about the situation, the actor understood that a man named Musthafa had collapsed from a cardiac arrest while searching for his wife and elder child who’d been missing for several hours. Neither of his friends knew how to drive, and were asking for assistance from passers-by before Surabhi chanced upon them. The actor without hesitation took Musthafa to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Later that night, the police located his missing family members.

Talking about the incident, Surabhi Lakshmi said, “I’ve never driven so fast in my entire life. I never took my hand off from the horn and was speeding at my best to reach the hospital. I just had only one thing in my mind at that time: to take that man to the hospital as fast as I could.”

“I just did the duty of a citizen. I was alone. I could also have passed by ignoring the situation. But I did what my mind said. There’s no retake in life, right? I didn’t want to feel guilty thinking I didn’t try to save a man’s life. Those people were asking for help from many vehicles that passed by, but nobody stopped. If someone would have stopped before and taken him to hospital, his life could have been saved, that’s what I’m thinking right now. This could happen to anyone anywhere right,” added the actor.