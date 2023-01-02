scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Man proves Kapil Sharma uses a teleprompter in his show, fans rush to defend him: ‘It’s a mandatory process’

Kapil Sharma's fans rushed to defend him after an Instagram user pointed out that the comedian uses a teleprompter while shooting The Kapil Sharma Show.

kapil sharma showKapil Sharma fans defend him after a man points out the use of teleprompter. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/YouTube)
Man proves Kapil Sharma uses a teleprompter in his show, fans rush to defend him: 'It's a mandatory process'
An eagle-eyed Instagram user came under fire after spotting a teleprompter in The Kapil Sharma show. In a video shared by the user, they zoomed in at the background glass. It reflected the lines scrolling on the monitor. The clip was captured on television and the affronted user wrote, “I thought Kapil’s jokes are an improv but one can find a teleprompter running on the mirror behind.”

Nevertheless, the video was met by a series of responses by Kapil Sharma’s loyal fans, who insisted that this was just a ‘mandatory’ process and that ‘everyone does it’. One fan wrote, “So many times they told about writers we all know all those punches coming from writers effort, he is doing his job very well.” Another added, “What’s the problem?” A third wrote, “It’s a part of a mandatory process, bro if you are doing a live performance the you have to make sure you don’t forget anything, coz it will affect the director and be a Huge waste of time. So it’s too common in reality shows shooting.”  One person explained, “It’s not just what he says but it’s every info like who will come next on the stage , when someone needs to exit etc etc.” Others added that regardless, the Kapil Sharma Show was entertaining and the comedian always manages to make them laugh.

The Kapil Sharma Show usually sees high-profile celebrities on the show, who are in the midst of promoting their upcoming films. Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Dharmendra, among several others, have made several appearances on the show over the past few years. Last year, Kapil also hosted his own Netflix stand-up comedy special, ‘I am Not Done Yet’.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 11:40 IST
