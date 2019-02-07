Man arrested for ‘trespassing’ into Akshay Kumar’s Juhu building

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trespassing into actor Akshay Kumar’s building in Juhu, where he stays with his family, police said.

According to the police, the youth has been identified as Ankit Goswami, who hails from Haryana.

The accused, who claims to be a fan of Kumar, was allegedly found inside the building compound by security guards at 1.30 am on Tuesday. The police said that Goswami told the guards he wanted to meet Kumar.

Goswami was booked by the Juhu police station for trespassing on the private property by evading security personnel posted at the gates.