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Mammootty and son Dulquer Salmaan, R Madhavan reach Delhi ahead of Padma Awards ceremony
R Madhavan and Mammootty are set to receive the Padma Bhushan at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.
Ahead of the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening, Padma Award recipients have begun arriving in New Delhi. Among them was veteran actor Mammootty, who landed in the national capital on Tuesday morning along with his family. Mammootty is set to receive the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and the arts.
The actor was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, daughter Surumi, and son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. Soon after their arrival, photographs of the family at the airport surfaced online, drawing attention from fans across social media.
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Actor R Madhavan, who will also be honoured at the ceremony, arrived in New Delhi a day earlier. The actor appeared in high spirits and was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with paparazzi as he smilingly made his way out of the airport.
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As per official details, President Droupadi Murmu will confer 65 Padma Awards at the ceremony, including two Padma Vibhushan awards, seven Padma Bhushan awards, and 56 Padma Shri honours. Along with Mammootty, actor R. Madhavan and playback singer Alka Yagnik are among the prominent personalities set to receive the prestigious honours. Earlier this year, ahead of Republic Day, the government announced the conferment of 131 Padma Awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri awards.
On the work front, Mammootty was last seen Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, where he shared the screen with fellow superstar Mohanlal for the first time in 17 years, since Twenty:20. Meanwhile, R Madhavan is currently basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s two-part blockbuster Dhurandhar, which co-stars Ranveer Singh.
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