Mammootty and son Dulquer Salmaan, R Madhavan reach Delhi ahead of Padma Awards ceremony

Ahead of the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening, Padma Award recipients have begun arriving in New Delhi. Among them was veteran actor Mammootty, who landed in the national capital on Tuesday morning along with his family. Mammootty is set to receive the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and the arts.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, daughter Surumi, and son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. Soon after their arrival, photographs of the family at the airport surfaced online, drawing attention from fans across social media.