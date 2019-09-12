The Discovery of India

AS Indian filmmakers push the boundary and come up with engaging stories, the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star cherrypicks 10 movies that celebrate India’s cultural diversity and highlight its contemporary concerns, for its ‘India Gold’ section. The competition section showcases animator Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, which explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reign on the big screen can crush a commoner in its mean streets. It also features Gurvinder Singh’s Bitter Chestnut (Khanaur) that looks into the issues of migration and reverse migration. While in Just Like That (Aise Hi) by Kislay, a widow must face the consequences of making her own choice by going against the societal expectations, Pushpendra Singh’s Pearl of the Desert (Maru ro Moti) highlights class conflicts through the aspirations of a Manganiyar musician.

The festival will showcase Marathi, Pahari, Maithili, Assamese, Nepali, Hindustani, and Bengali movies under this section. This year also marks the return of MAMI veterans. Bhaskar Hazarika, whose film The River of Fables (Kothanodi) was screened at the festival in 2015, is back with Ravening (Aamis). So is Singh whose National Award-winning Chauthi Koot was screened at the festival. Archana Atul Phadke’s Marathi documentary, About Love, will premiere along with Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!. His A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings had premiered at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star, 2017.

Speaking about the line-up, Smriti Kiran, artistic director, MAMI, said: “India Gold is at the heart of our selection. We are an international film festival but bringing the best Indian narratives to the world and to India is at the core of our mission.” The film festival, which opens on October 17 with Mothoon by Geetu Mohandas, goes on till October 24.