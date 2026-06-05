Zarin Shihab explains why Mohanlal’s tragic role in Patriot wasn’t a ‘betrayal’

Despite arriving amid significant hype as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, marking the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal in key roles after 17 years since Twenty:20 (2008), director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot underperformed at the box office. While many praised the movie for its bold exploration of a serious topic — data privacy and the repercussions of its breach — far too many were disappointed by the lack of commercial elements they had hoped for in a Mammootty-Mohanlal film.

Although the makers had emphasised from the beginning of the espionage thriller’s promotions that it wasn’t a star vehicle, these efforts proved futile, and audiences let go of Patriot sooner than expected. The mixed reviews the movie received from the remaining viewers who approached it solely as an espionage thriller also contributed to its unfortunate downfall.

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Zarin Shihab on what audiences missed in Patriot

While admitting that one can’t control much of what happens after a film releases and the kind of reactions it earns, noted Malayalam actor Zarin Shihab points out that several good aspects of Patriot, however, got buried beneath such criticisms. “Apart from it marking the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal, there’s so much more to Patriot,” Zarin, who played a key role in the espionage thriller, tells SCREEN.

The actor notes that quite a few impressive elements in it went overlooked unfairly amid all the clamour. “First of all, it’s a Mahesh Narayanan film, and that in itself is a pretty big deal. It’s because all these actors really wanted to work with him that they signed on to be a part of this movie. They were fully aware of what happens to their characters,” she adds.

Did Mahesh Narayanan ‘betray’ Mohanlal?

One of the major criticisms Patriot received was over Mohanlal’s character, Colonel Rahim Naik, appearing only for a limited amount of screen time and then being killed off soon after. Several die-hard fans of the superstar took offence to this portrayal, even going so far as to claim that Mahesh Narayanan “betrayed” Mohanlal.

Zarin Shihab, however, attests that Mohanlal knew the movie inside out and still chose to be part of it because he wanted to, as he approached Patriot not as a superstar but as the powerhouse performer he is. “If you’re saying that it’s unfair what happened to his character… he knew what he was signing up for. Do these people not trust the capability of their star to take those decisions for themselves? They (Mammootty and Mohanlal) got into this as actors and performers.”

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The philosophical moment between Mammootty, Mohanlal

Heaping praise on Patriot, Zarin notes, “I feel it’s a genuinely pathbreaking film. It featured a few action set pieces which I really liked. Besides, I also liked the conversation Lalettan (Mohanlal) and Mammukka (Mammootty) had about death and morality in the car. It’s such a philosophical moment which really stood out from the rest of the movie. I personally loved that scene.”

“If you’re talking about a film, discuss all the good things as well. Give constructive feedback. I would appreciate constructive feedback over wholesale trashing of a movie. However, you can’t really control how these things transpire,” she adds.

Zarin Shihab in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot. (Credit: Instagram/@patriot.movie) Zarin Shihab in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot. (Credit: Instagram/@patriot.movie)

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran, and Revathy in key roles, Patriot is currently streaming on ZEE5.