Despite arriving amid significant hype as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, marking the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal in key roles after 17 years since Twenty:20 (2008), director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot underperformed at the box office. While many praised the movie for its bold exploration of a serious topic — data privacy and the repercussions of its breach — far too many were disappointed by the lack of commercial elements they had hoped for in a Mammootty-Mohanlal film.
Although the makers had emphasised from the beginning of the espionage thriller’s promotions that it wasn’t a star vehicle, these efforts proved futile, and audiences let go of Patriot sooner than expected. The mixed reviews the movie received from the remaining viewers who approached it solely as an espionage thriller also contributed to its unfortunate downfall.
While admitting that one can’t control much of what happens after a film releases and the kind of reactions it earns, noted Malayalam actor Zarin Shihab points out that several good aspects of Patriot, however, got buried beneath such criticisms. “Apart from it marking the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal, there’s so much more to Patriot,” Zarin, who played a key role in the espionage thriller, tells SCREEN.
The actor notes that quite a few impressive elements in it went overlooked unfairly amid all the clamour. “First of all, it’s a Mahesh Narayanan film, and that in itself is a pretty big deal. It’s because all these actors really wanted to work with him that they signed on to be a part of this movie. They were fully aware of what happens to their characters,” she adds.
Did Mahesh Narayanan ‘betray’ Mohanlal?
One of the major criticisms Patriot received was over Mohanlal’s character, Colonel Rahim Naik, appearing only for a limited amount of screen time and then being killed off soon after. Several die-hard fans of the superstar took offence to this portrayal, even going so far as to claim that Mahesh Narayanan “betrayed” Mohanlal.
Zarin Shihab, however, attests that Mohanlal knew the movie inside out and still chose to be part of it because he wanted to, as he approached Patriot not as a superstar but as the powerhouse performer he is. “If you’re saying that it’s unfair what happened to his character… he knew what he was signing up for. Do these people not trust the capability of their star to take those decisions for themselves? They (Mammootty and Mohanlal) got into this as actors and performers.”
The philosophical moment between Mammootty, Mohanlal
Heaping praise on Patriot, Zarin notes, “I feel it’s a genuinely pathbreaking film. It featured a few action set pieces which I really liked. Besides, I also liked the conversation Lalettan (Mohanlal) and Mammukka (Mammootty) had about death and morality in the car. It’s such a philosophical moment which really stood out from the rest of the movie. I personally loved that scene.”
“If you’re talking about a film, discuss all the good things as well. Give constructive feedback. I would appreciate constructive feedback over wholesale trashing of a movie. However, you can’t really control how these things transpire,” she adds.
Zarin Shihab in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot. (Credit: Instagram/@patriot.movie)
Anandu Suresh is a distinguished Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express Online, where he serves as a leading voice in cinematic critique and industry analysis. With over six years of rigorous experience in the media landscape, he has established a reputation for incisive, long-form commentary that bridges the gap between commercial cinema and art-house narratives.
Experience & Career
Anandu’s professional journey is rooted in a deep academic and practical foundation in the humanities and communication. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature and a PG Diploma in Journalism and Communication. Before ascending to his current editorial leadership role at The Indian Express, he honed his skills on the news desk of The New Indian Express in Hyderabad. His career is marked by a transition from core news operations to specialized cultural journalism, allowing him to bring a structured, news-oriented rigor to the entertainment beat.
Expertise & Focus Areas
While Anandu’s portfolio spans the global cinematic landscape, he is widely regarded as an expert in Malayalam Cinema. His unique approach to film criticism is defined by:
Cinema Anatomy: A dedicated column where he deconstructs the structural layers of films to uncover deeper sociopolitical meanings.
Marginalized Narratives: A commitment on-ground and analytical reporting on how cinema represents or fails marginalized communities.
Critiquing "Performative Wokeness": Rigorous analysis of modern filmmaking trends, identifying the difference between authentic representation and superficial social commentary.
Multimedia Discourse: Actively fostering continuous public dialogue on cinema through digital platforms and archival research.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Anandu Suresh is a trusted authority in the film journalism circuit, frequently providing exclusive coverage from major international festivals like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). His work goes beyond standard reviews; he is known for holding the industry accountable, as seen in his extensive reporting on sensitive issues like the 2017 Kerala actress assault case and the legal complexities surrounding film credits. By prioritizing "Journalism of Courage," Anandu ensures his readers receive commentary that is not only intellectually stimulating but also ethically grounded and factually robust. ... Read More