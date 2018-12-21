Zam Zam teaser: Manjima Mohan fits beautifully into the Malayalam remake of Queen

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen depicted the dreams and desires of a girl whose wedding got called off, in the most emotional yet comical manner. The blockbuster film from 2014 is now getting remade in four south Indian languages. While Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah and Parul Yadav star in its Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions, respectively, Manjima Mohan plays the lead in its Malayalam remake titled Zam Zam.

The makes of the four films, which were simultaneously shot, dropped all the teasers on Friday, much to the delight of fans. For those who have seen the original, these new films have been remade scene-by-scene, yet are absolutely thrilling.

Watch | Zam Zam Teaser

The teaser of the Malayalam version opens with the shot of the Eiffel Tower as its signature tune plays in the background. Soon we are introduced to Manjima Mohan’s character who ends up on her solo honeymoon after her boyfriend calls off their wedding. She tells a foreigner that she belongs to God’s own country, Kerala, to which he responds – “I did not know God has a country of his own!”

The remaining teaser introduces us to the naive Manjima, a sheltered under-confident girl from Kerala’s Thalassery, who gains new experiences and discovers her own identity in Paris.

We also see glimpses of her family back home, her boyfriend and even her friend played by Shibani Dandekar, the role which was originally portrayed by Lisa Haydon in Queen.

Scenes like Kangana’s fight with a local thief, her new-found friends at a hostel, her challenges with the local food and culture, everything has been recreated well by Manjima Mohan.

Zam Zam has been directed by Neelakanta. The Malayalam remake also stars Sunny Wayne, and is produced by Manu Kumaran and Parul Yadav.