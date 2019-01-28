Toggle Menu
Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shraddha Srinath on board for Thala 59https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/malayalam/yuvan-shankar-raja-shraddha-srinath-thala-59-5557763/

Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shraddha Srinath on board for Thala 59

Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Rangaraj Pandey, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar will play important roles in Ajith starrer Thala 59.

Thala 59 cast and crew
Thala 59 Ajith, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran and Arjun Chidambaram among others.

Ajith is all set to act in two films produced by Boney Kapoor. One is the remake of Bollywood film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Directed by Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru-fame, the venture, tentatively titled Thala 59, will release on May 1, 2019.

A press release from Boney Kapoor, who is venturing into production in South India, confirmed that Thala 59 would have Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, journalist Rangaraj Pandey, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar playing important roles.

Kapoor said, “As I stated earlier, my journey with Ajith Kumar had started from the time he worked with my wife Sridevi in English Vinglish. It was a wish from her end to have Ajith do a film for our production house. What started as an informal wish eventually took shape as we mutually came forward choosing an interesting script. I’m happy to see that the project getting materialised.”

The technical crew includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Nirav Shah, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan and costume designer Poornima Ramasamy.

Ajith and Boney Kapoor will do another film together that is scheduled to start in July 2019 and will be released on April 10, 2020, according to sources.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Ishita Vishwakarma: My raw talent got polished on the show
2 Cancer came as teacher, taught me to value life: Manisha Koirala
3 Umang 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend Mumbai Police's event