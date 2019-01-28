Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shraddha Srinath on board for Thala 59

Ajith is all set to act in two films produced by Boney Kapoor. One is the remake of Bollywood film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Directed by Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru-fame, the venture, tentatively titled Thala 59, will release on May 1, 2019.

A press release from Boney Kapoor, who is venturing into production in South India, confirmed that Thala 59 would have Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, journalist Rangaraj Pandey, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar playing important roles.

Kapoor said, “As I stated earlier, my journey with Ajith Kumar had started from the time he worked with my wife Sridevi in English Vinglish. It was a wish from her end to have Ajith do a film for our production house. What started as an informal wish eventually took shape as we mutually came forward choosing an interesting script. I’m happy to see that the project getting materialised.”

There were rumours and speculations on the internet that I’m part of #AK59. Glad to announce today that those rumours are actually true. I am INDEED part of this incredible project. :) — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) January 28, 2019

The technical crew includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Nirav Shah, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan and costume designer Poornima Ramasamy.

Ajith and Boney Kapoor will do another film together that is scheduled to start in July 2019 and will be released on April 10, 2020, according to sources.