‘Your words mean more than any number’: Mohanlal gets emotional after Drishyam 3 FDFS

On the morning of his 66th birthday, Mohanlal woke up to what he described as an ocean of love. Later in the day, he watched Drishyam 3 with his fans in a theatre and wiped tears from his eyes. It was, by any measure, a good birthday.

The superstar attended the first day first show of Drishyam 3 on Thursday. What happened after the screening caught the attention of fans. A video that spread rapidly across social media showed Mohanlal visibly emotional after the film, wiping his eyes. The man who has spent over four decades playing every kind of character Malayalam cinema has asked of him, sat in a theatre on his birthday and was moved to tears by the response of the people watching his film alongside him.

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Later in the day, Mohanlal put those feelings into words. “Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own,” he wrote on social media.

Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for… pic.twitter.com/TklQuOpnZA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2026

He had posted a separate note earlier the same morning, responding to the birthday wishes that had flooded in overnight. “Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer, and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me.”

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 15.85 crore net in India on its opening day across 5,506 shows, with an occupancy of 51.3 per cent. The Malayalam version alone brought in Rs 13.70 crore. Overseas, the film earned approximately Rs 25 crore, taking the worldwide gross for Day 1 to Rs 43.37 crore, the biggest global opening for a Malayalam film in 2026.

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Georgekutty, one more time

Drishyam 3 is the next chapter of a franchise that began in 2013 with Drishyam that ran in theatres for more than 150 days and went on to be remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The original remained the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time until it was overtaken by Pulimurugan in 2016.

The second chapter, Drishyam 2, was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021 during the pandemic, bypassing cinemas entirely. Regardless. It found a massive audience on streaming.

Drishyam 3 was originally scheduled for an April 2 release before being moved to May 21.