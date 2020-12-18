Young Kerala actress speaks out after being groped inside mall

The actress said that 'being a woman has been very tiring.'

A young actress in Kerala on Friday took to her social media page to reveal that she was groped by two men inside a popular mall on Thursday, adding that ‘being a woman has been very tiring.’

“Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in the hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard, I couldn’t react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt, but you know when something is just not right, you feel it,” she wrote, adding that her sister too had seen the incident, and immediately came over to ask if she was alright.

She added, “I was clearly not. The fact that it looked deliberate even for her made it clear that I was not imagining this. I was blank for a minute trying to process this. I walked towards them, but they completely ignored me. I made sure that he knew I understood. And they both left the aisle immediately.”

The actress, who was accompanied by her sister, brother and mother, went on to say that the two men later came close to them to try and talk to them.

“He wanted to know the names of the movies I have been a part of. We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us, they left,” she wrote.

The actress said on her social media page that she was ‘angry’ knowing that the two men who touched her inappropriately ‘might do it again’ to someone else.

“Being a woman has been very tiring, to be on guard every minute as you step out of your house. To watch my clothes when I bend and turn. To guard my chest with my arms in a crowd. The list goes on,” she wrote.

“It is all because of these sick men. You take away our safety, you take away our comfort and the joy of our womanhood. I despise you.”

The actress said she hoped the women reading her post would have the courage that she did not have to give a tight slap on the face of such men.

While a complaint has not been filed, an officer at the Kalamassery Police Station said they would initiate a preliminary inquiry to ascertain the facts of the incident.

