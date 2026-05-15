Workplace harassment row rocks AMMA; Baburaj blasts top brass: ‘Ansiba resigned in disgust’

Less than two years after being rocked by the controversy sparked by the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against several male film industry insiders, particularly actors, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has found itself caught in the midst of a fresh row.

Recently, the organisation’s former office manager had stepped forward, accusing two senior office-bearers of workplace harassment and wrongful termination. She alleged that AMMA treasurer, actor Unni Sivapal, exhibited inappropriate behaviour, while the association’s general secretary, Kukku Parameswaran, discouraged her from pursuing a complaint when she raised concerns.

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Meanwhile, Drishyam star Ansiba Hassan has formally resigned as AMMA’s joint secretary, adding to speculations of a widening rift among the members. Although actor Lakshmipriya, who serves as the organisation’s vice president, maintained that Ansiba’s resignation was unrelated to the controversy, actor Baburaj, the former joint secretary, made a contradicting statement.

Lakshmipriya reacts to Ansiba’s resignation

“Ansiba had submitted her resignation on February 21, but she was willing to continue until the next general body meeting. So her resignation and the office manager issue are not connected,” Lakshmipriya said in conversation with Onmanorama, adding that the Drishyam star decided to step down due to personal and professional commitments. “As joint secretary, she had several responsibilities. Due to her professional and personal commitments, she could attend only a few executive committee meetings. That may have influenced her decision.”

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Regarding the accusations against Unni and Kukku, Lakshmipriya said, “The president, the general secretary and the treasurer were aware of the issue because the survivor had written to them earlier. The rest of the executive committee members were not informed.” The survivor has filed a police complaint, and a probe is currently underway. Following an AMMA executive committee meeting held on May 12, president Shwetha Menon announced that her termination had been revoked and that Unni Sivapal had been asked to go on leave.

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“Kukku Parameswaran has held important positions in several organisations. She is aware that decisions of this nature should not be taken without the knowledge of the executive committee. I am not the spokesperson of AMMA, so there are limitations on what I can say publicly. But in the latest case, serious issues have taken place. There is no doubt about that,” Lakshmipriya added.

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Baburaj tears into AMMA leadership

Meanwhile, actor-producer Baburaj, a former AMMA office bearer who was previously accused of sexually assaulting a junior artiste, has criticised the organisation’s current leadership. Alleging that the top brass is making moves that challenge the association’s dignity, he claimed it is acting in a manner that insults the very name “AMMA.” He also alleged that those who took power in the name of “women empowerment” have sabotaged the association’s welfare activities and stopped the aid previously provided to poor artistes.

“I read the complaint the survivor submitted. Anyone’s head would spin reading that complaint; that is the situation. If you ask me about the current affairs, this is what I have to say: I stayed away from the elections this time out of respect for the glory of the organisation. Many people were crying out that those facing allegations should not contest and that this is a divine, sacred association. They came to power saying, ‘Let women rule this time.’ It wasn’t because there were no people who knew how to contest or manage the association. For so many years, we managed AMMA beautifully. We stepped down after handing over clear accounts and bank balances. Behind AMMA lies the immense hard work of those who founded it and those who have passed away,” he told Manorama Online.

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Baburaj further alleged, “Ansiba, who was the joint secretary, resigned. Her office has been taken over by the treasurer. The letter given by the female employee mentions that they raised serious allegations against Ansiba, linking her with another actor. If you read that letter, it’s so bad you can’t even tell anyone. Perhaps that is why Ansiba resigned in disgust.”

What did survivor say?

In her complaint, the survivor alleged, “My office timing was from 9 am to 5 pm, but I was regularly made to work until midnight. The treasurer would usually arrive only around 5 pm, and I would then have to remain in the office late into the night. Whether it was day or night, I would constantly receive calls and messages. Once, while I was on leave, I was asked to arrange food for his daughter.”

Disclaimer: This report covers ongoing allegations of workplace harassment and organisational disputes within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). These claims are currently the subject of an active police investigation and internal review; this coverage is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute a final legal judgment or professional advice regarding the matters discussed.