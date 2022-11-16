Wonder Women director Anjali Menon suggests film critics to up their game: ‘When audience themselves is writing such interesting reviews…’

Filmmaker Anjali Menon’s latest comments on film criticism are going viral on the internet. In an interview, Anjali, who is promoting her upcoming film Wonder Women, stressed the importance of film critics gaining a better understanding of all the mechanisms of the filmmaking process before they pass remarks on a film. And it has sparked a debate on social media as many have taken offence to her observation.

Anjali cited the example of celebrated film critic Udaya Tara Nayar. She shared an anecdote about how Udaya was encouraged by her boss to familiarise herself with the technical aspects of making a film before writing her first review.

“Her boss sent her to the sets of Raj Kapoor to understand how the shooting is done. To understand editing, she was sent to Hrishikesh Mukherjee. She wrote her first review after studying all these. Most of the reviewers don’t come from such a background. When talking about a movie in technical terms, the thing that cracks me up is when I hear there was a lag in the movie. At least one should know what is editing as a process before passing such comments. A director would have decided the pace of a movie based on various points. And they also compare two films which have no connection whatsoever. It doesn’t work like that. You have to understand how a film is narrated and what is in a film. I welcome comments on technical errors and all. I actually like reading critic reviews. It’s a good thing. The study on film criticism was part of our curriculum. Everyone will benefit if film reviewers have a better understanding of this medium,” she said in an interview with Film Companion South.

After facing a lot of flak for her comments, Anjali Menon issued a clarification on Wednesday. The filmmaker reiterated her stand but added that she only suggested that professional film critics should up their game. “I have also said that it is a time when the audience themselves is writing such interesting detailed reviews so the professional reviewers should aim even higher. I have always respected the audience’s feedback and reviews and believe they have every right to watch a film and express their opinion – good or bad. In fact I have said in this interview that I eagerly look forward to the reviews from the audience. Just sharing this note so that there is no confusion about what I was referring to in the interview,” she said in a statement posted on her Instagram page.

Anjali Menon’s latest film Wonder Women is set to release directly on SonyLIV this Friday.