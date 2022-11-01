Wonder Women: Anjali Menon has another good news about the Nithya Menen-Parvathy film

A few days ago, Malayalam stars Parvathy, Nithya Menen and Padmapriya left people confused by sharing an image of a pregnancy test kit result. However, people quickly realised it is for a film promotion, and the speculations turned out to be true. Titled Wonder Women, the movie is directed by Anjali Menon, who is known for acclaimed films Bangalore Days and Koode. In a video clip, the director has revealed that the film is already ready for release and that it is not a shooting announcement.

In a clip shared by the official handle of SonyLIV, Anjali Menon says, “No more news of pregnancy. I think you have had plenty of that in the past couple of days from our actors who are playing their characters and announcing their good news. Yes, the promos were an idea that was also a social experiment to understand how everyone reacts to the news of pregnancy. We were blown away by the love and warmth that came our way. Thank you so much for that.”

She added, “Yes, we have our new film ready. It’s called Wonder Women. Presented by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. It is a direct OTT film and it is coming to you on SonyLIV very soon. So, yeah, it is not a shooting announcement, it is a release announcement.”

Anjali Menon also revealed that the film is made in English. “We are eager to understand how people feel about that and about the content that’s been discussed. This for us has been an opportunity to bring together thoughts that are not often on screen but deserve to be. So, really looking forward to your feedback. From us to you, Wonder Women, with lots of love.”

Here’s the clip:

Here is the official announcement for the Wonder Women movie, written and directed by Anjali Menon, and bringing together a wonderful cast. The movie will be streaming soon on Sony LIV, and the wait begins for the official trailer coming out on November 3rd.#TheWonderBegins🤰 pic.twitter.com/kLFwiiDVgc — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 1, 2022

Wonder Women stars Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menon, Parvathy and Padmapriya. Going by the promos shared by the actors, Nithya is playing Nora, who is quite happy that she is pregnant. Padmapriya, on the other hand, is playing a pregnant woman named Pappu from a rather conservative household. Parvathy is playing the role of Mini, who seems to be not that happy about being pregnant as she has to bring up the child alone. It is hinted that all the women will meet up in a workshop of sorts for pregnant women.

The trailer of the film will be out on November 3, and it is expected that the release date will be announced along with it.