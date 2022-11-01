scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Wonder Women: Anjali Menon has another good news about the Nithya Menen-Parvathy film

The mystery unravels around the pregnancy posts of Parvathy, Padmapriya and Nithya Menen, as director Anjali Menon confirms that it is all for a film named Wonder Women.

Anjali Menon, Parvathy, Padmapriya, Nithya Menen team up for Wonder Women (Image: Instagram/Pavathy, Padmapriya, Nithya Menen, SonlyLiv)Anjali Menon, Parvathy, Padmapriya, Nithya Menen team up for Wonder Women. (Photo: Instagram/Pavathy, Padmapriya, Nithya Menen and SonyLIV)

A few days ago, Malayalam stars Parvathy, Nithya Menen and Padmapriya left people confused by sharing an image of a pregnancy test kit result. However, people quickly realised it is for a film promotion, and the speculations turned out to be true. Titled Wonder Women, the movie is directed by Anjali Menon, who is known for acclaimed films Bangalore Days and Koode. In a video clip, the director has revealed that the film is already ready for release and that it is not a shooting announcement.

In a clip shared by the official handle of SonyLIV, Anjali Menon says, “No more news of pregnancy. I think you have had plenty of that in the past couple of days from our actors who are playing their characters and announcing their good news. Yes, the promos were an idea that was also a social experiment to understand how everyone reacts to the news of pregnancy. We were blown away by the love and warmth that came our way. Thank you so much for that.”

ALSO READ |Parvathy, Nithya Menen share pregnancy test results on social media, leaves everyone confused

She added, “Yes, we have our new film ready. It’s called Wonder Women. Presented by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. It is a direct OTT film and it is coming to you on SonyLIV very soon. So, yeah, it is not a shooting announcement, it is a release announcement.”

Anjali Menon also revealed that the film is made in English. “We are eager to understand how people feel about that and about the content that’s been discussed. This for us has been an opportunity to bring together thoughts that are not often on screen but deserve to be. So, really looking forward to your feedback. From us to you, Wonder Women, with lots of love.”

Here’s the clip:

Wonder Women stars Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menon, Parvathy and Padmapriya. Going by the promos shared by the actors, Nithya is playing Nora, who is quite happy that she is pregnant. Padmapriya, on the other hand, is playing a pregnant woman named Pappu from a rather conservative household. Parvathy is playing the role of Mini, who seems to be not that happy about being pregnant as she has to bring up the child alone. It is hinted that all the women will meet up in a workshop of sorts for pregnant women.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

The trailer of the film will be out on November 3, and it is expected that the release date will be announced along with it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:35:39 pm
Next Story

Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says he stands by statement against Majithia

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49: What Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan said about her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement