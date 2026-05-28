‘Will I be able to act in films anymore?’: Mammootty burst into tears after bike accident

Besides being hailed for his acting talents, Mammootty is also often praised for his good looks, having kept his physique well-maintained even in his mid-70s. Over the decades, he has been seen by the masses as the poster boy of Malayali masculinity, marked by a strong build, a deep and thumping voice, and captivating mannerisms.

Since he takes extremely good care of his body, it’s only natural that Mammootty felt devastated when he met with an accident, wondering if it meant the end of his movie career, too. His frequent co-star and friend Mukesh once revealed the incident while speaking at a programme organised by Kairali TV. Recounting that he and Mammootty fell off a bike while travelling together, he said that the megastar burst into tears immediately upon seeing a wound on his face.

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‘KG George cast me because I can ride’

While working together in Balloon (1982), Mammootty used to take Mukesh out for bike rides. Mukesh recalled, “Before he started the bike the first time, I asked him, ‘Mammukka, do you actually know how to ride this?’ Mammootty replied, ‘KG George cast me in the movie Mela (1980) solely because I knew how to ride a bike; just get on confidently!'”

Mammootty with Mukesh on the sets of Puzhu. (Credit: X/@MammoottyFC369) Mammootty with Mukesh on the sets of Puzhu. (Credit: X/@MammoottyFC369)

Even as the initial rides were fun, the subsequent one turned out to be unpleasant for both of them. “We went for rounds on the first and second days. But on the third day, while taking a curve, we skidded and fell while trying to avoid a cyclist. I jumped up immediately, but he (Mammootty) sustained a minor facial injury.”

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The injury that made the ‘epitome of masculinity’ weep

“Although it was just a small wound, there was some blood. Seeing this, Mammukka started crying uncontrollably. He sobbed and asked me, ‘Will I be able to act anymore? Will anyone ever cast me in a movie again?’ No matter how much I tried to console him, he wouldn’t stop crying,” Mukesh, who previously served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Kerala, representing Kollam constituency (2016-2026), revealed.

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The actor-politician added, “The ‘epitome of masculinity’ in Malayalam cinema was weeping loudly in front of me. Later, whenever Mammukka delivers explosive dialogues like ‘sense, sensibility, and sensitivity’ (The King, 1995) in films, this is the scene that comes to my mind.”

About Mammootty

Widely regarded by many industry insiders as the patriarch of Malayalam cinema now, Mammootty is one of the most influential figures in the regional industry and ranks among the most acclaimed and revered actors in the country. In a career spanning over five decades, he has appeared in more than 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

A recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor three times — the second most by any artiste, a record he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn — he was awarded the Padma Bhushan earlier this year. Mammootty was most recently seen in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, where he shared the screen with fellow superstar Mohanlal for the first time in 17 years, since Twenty:20 (2008).