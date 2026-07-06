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‘Challenges power structures’: Parvathy says I, Nobody is more than just a heist film
Parvathy said Prithviraj Sukumaran's I, Nobody explores the identity and strength of ordinary people.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film I, Nobody on July 9. While many fans believe the film is a heist thriller, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu says there’s much more to it than meets the eye. During the 15th edition of Expresso in Chennai, Parvathy explained the significance of the film’s intriguing title.
“It is a film called I, Nobody. The intrigue begins with the title itself,” she said, adding, “It also resonates with my own journey. You may become somebody, be given a platform and spaces to showcase your talent, but the speed with which you’re pulled off those pedestals is astonishing. The ease with which authorities and power structures can take away your privileges is something we are witnessing across the world today.”
Citing an example, she added, “Recent studies show that women’s rights are declining at an alarming rate globally. We’re watching it happen with disbelief, yet it continues to unfold.”
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Parvathy said I, Nobody explores the identity and strength of ordinary people. “I, Nobody speaks about the identity of the ordinary person who makes society function. Every single person involved in making an event like Expresso happen—every technician, every crew member—is an integral part of its success. Their talent, skill and presence are what make it possible. It’s never just one person. We often forget that and take it for granted.”
Talking about the film’s premise, she said, “For me, I, Nobody isn’t simply a heist film. I think it would be limiting to put it in that genre. It’s a reflection on today’s power structures and a reminder that the so-called ‘nobodies’ are not nobodies at all. People in power should be aware of that because the moment ordinary people realise their own strength, they can challenge those very power structures. It’s a reminder for the so-called nobodies to embrace their power and remember who they are.”
Speaking about her role, Parvathy added, “My character is also one of those ‘nobodies’. Prithviraj is headlining the project, and I must also credit Supriya Prithviraj, who is producing the film under Prithviraj Productions. She has an incredible eye for projects.”
The actor also praised I, Nobody director Nissam Basheer for his unique vision.
Also Read – Parvathy says women are burdened with responsibility of being ‘likeable’ on screen
“I’m very happy that Nissam chose me for this film. He has a very distinctive visual style. Malayalam cinema is generally known for its grounded and realistic storytelling, but here he has brought a certain polish and a fast-paced, heist-like energy to the narrative. That’s why everyone thinks it’s a heist movie. But when audiences watch it, they’ll realise it’s much more than that.”
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