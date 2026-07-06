‘Challenges power structures’: Parvathy says I, Nobody is more than just a heist film

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film I, Nobody on July 9. While many fans believe the film is a heist thriller, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu says there’s much more to it than meets the eye. During the 15th edition of Expresso in Chennai, Parvathy explained the significance of the film’s intriguing title.

“It is a film called I, Nobody. The intrigue begins with the title itself,” she said, adding, “It also resonates with my own journey. You may become somebody, be given a platform and spaces to showcase your talent, but the speed with which you’re pulled off those pedestals is astonishing. The ease with which authorities and power structures can take away your privileges is something we are witnessing across the world today.”