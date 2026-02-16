Why Mammootty doesn’t refer to himself as ‘Padma Bhushan Mammootty’: ‘That is just a word for…’

In a major achievement for Malayalam cinema, Mammootty, widely regarded as one of the finest actors the country has ever seen, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, earlier this year. One of the biggest and most influential superstars in the regional industry’s history, he has been reigning over Malayalam cinema, along with fellow actor Mohanlal, for almost four decades now. Although Mammootty is elated to have received the honour, he isn’t willing to let it go to his head or make it his identity.

Mentioning that his stance on such titles is very simple, the megastar noted that they are not for him to celebrate but for others. “That is just a word for all of you to celebrate. I don’t refer to myself as ‘Padma Bhushan Mammootty,’ nor am I supposed to. It doesn’t affect me. That is a title that only you can use. I am happy being called ‘Mammootty’; that’s enough. I am just Mammootty. Let the Padma Bhushan be for you all,” he said. The actor was speaking at the 16th-anniversary celebrations of the Care & Share International Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation he founded.