Who was Balabhaskar?

Violinist Balabhaskar passed away on Tuesday morning. Violinist Balabhaskar passed away on Tuesday morning.

Celebrated violinist Balabhaskar passed away on Tuesday. The musician and his family met with a car accident on September 25. Balabhaskar was critically injured after the accident and passed away at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. His daughter Tejaswini died soon after the accident while his wife Lakshmi is still undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Violinist Balabhaskar passes away

Balabhaskar gave his debut public performance with a violin at the age of twelve. He was brought up in a family that was musically inclined. He started his training at the age of three under his guru and uncle, the veteran musician Mr B Sasikumar. Though Balabhaskar learned music in a traditional sense, he was the one who created a revolution in instrumental fusion music.

At the age of seventeen, Balabhaskar made his debut as a film composer with the Malayalam film Mangalya Pallakk, and became the youngest film composer. Balabhaskar also had a band named ‘Confusion’, which focused on fusion music. This was followed by another band called ‘The Big Indian Band’. Before his death, Balabhaskar’s band was called ‘Balaleela’.

During his career, Balabhaskar had performed with musicians like Sivamani, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Hariharan and Fazal Qureshi among many others. In 2008, Balabhaskar received Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music (Violin).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd