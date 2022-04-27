Who is Vijay Babu?

A case has been filed by the Kerala Police against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a female actor. The complainant alleged that Babu physically and sexually assaulted her over months after promising marriage and work in his films.

Vijay Babu, however, has dismissed the allegations in a Facebook Live. The actor-producer claimed he was innocent and presented himself as the ‘real victim’ of the case. He also revealed the woman’s name and said he will file a defamation case against her.

Kochi city police deputy commissioner V U Kuriakose said that another case would be registered against Babu on charges of disclosing the name of the alleged rape survivor. “Probe is on. He has gone into hiding after the rape case was registered.”

Vijay Babu started his career as a mediaperson and worked with Star TV, Asianet and Surya TV. In 2013, he entered the Malayalam film industry as an actor and a producer. He founded Friday Film House, along with actor Sandra Thomas, which went on to become one of the foremost production houses in the industry. However, things soured between the two associates and in 2017, Thomas filed a complaint against Babu for physically assaulting her at their office in Elamakkara, Kochi. In a Facebook post, Babu had alleged that Thomas and her husband Wilson John had filed a fake case in order to take over the business. The issue was later settled between the two parties. A social media post said that the issue between them has been sorted, and alleged that some toxic friends were cause of the conflict.

Since 2013, Friday Film House has produced 14 movies which include Aadu Oru Bheekara jeeviyanu, Aadu 2, June, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Angamaly Diaries, Sufiyum Sujathayum and Home. Many of the films went on to win Kerala state film awards.

As an actor, Vijay Babu is known for his roles in Philips and the Monkey Pen, Nee-Na, and the Aadu franchise. Babu has often collaborated with actor Jayasurya and they featured in films such as Thrissur Pooram, Anweshanam and Sufiyum Sujathayum, besides Aadu. He was last seen in Antakshari, which was released on April 22 on SonyLIV.

In December 2021, Vijay Babu was elected to the executive committee of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). The association is yet to respond to the charges against Babu. AMMA has been in the eye of the storm for failing to implement a grievance redressal mechanism for its members against sexual harassment at workplace.