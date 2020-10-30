Bineesh Kodiyeri is the son of CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (Photo: Bineesh Kodiyeri/Facebook)

Malayalam actor Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru in connection with an ongoing drug probe. He was earlier grilled by investigating officers on October 3. He was placed under arrest by the officials after he came in for questioning for the second time on Thursday. The ED has secured 4-day custody of the actor after producing him at a Bengaluru session court.

Who is Bineesh Kodiyeri?

Bineesh Kodiyeri hails from a political family in Kerala. He is the son of CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He started his acting career in 2005 with Five Fingers. Following which he appeared in supporting roles alongside the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal and Dileep. He is known for films like Inspector Garud, Mission 90 Days, Lion, Lanka, Prajapathi, Abraham and Lincoln, Double Barrel, Oppam and Neerali among others.

He was also on the team of Kerala Strikers in the Celebrity Cricket League.

The other case

Bineesh Kodiyeri is also a suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The ED has registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

