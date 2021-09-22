When Mohanlal was moved by the tears of his octogenarian fan, watch video

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently made the wish of his die-hard fan Rugmini Mami come true. He spoke to Rugmini and also promised to meet her in person once the pandemic comes fully under control. The video of Mohanlal speaking with his octogenarian fan is doing the rounds on the internet.

A few days ago, Rugmini Mami, a native of Thrissur, broke into tears on camera, expressing her wish to meet her matinee idol. And the video reached Mohanlal through his fan club. In turn, Mohanlal made a video call to Rugmini and enquired about her well-being.

Mohanlal is currently camping in Idukki, where he is shooting for his upcoming film 12th Man. He recently also completed shooting for Bro Daddy, which is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial outing with Mohanlal after Lucifer. His film with director Shaji Kailas is set to hit the floors in October, while he also has another multilingual historical drama in the pipeline with director VA Shrikumar Menon.

Mohanlal has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu ready for release.